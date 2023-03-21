Tide turns for Texans at #2 overall | Mock Draft Roundup, 4.0

Mar 21, 2023 at 04:55 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Bryce Young is most-mocked player to Houston at second overall.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 27 in Kansas City, and 23 of 29 recently-released mock drafts predicted the Texans will take the 2021 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback with the second selection.

Two weeks ago, the experts were nearly split between Young and Ohio State signal-caller C.J. Stroud becoming a Texan. But the pendulum swung back towards Young in the latest round of mocks.

Stroud was the only other player predicted to be a Texan, as he was mocked to Houston six times out of the 29.

At Alabama, Young completed 65.8 percent of his passes and threw 80 touchdowns with just 12 interceptions.

Stroud, meanwhile, finished his college career with a completion percentage of 69.3, tossing 85 touchdowns and just 12 picks.

The Texans now have 12 picks in this year's draft. Two of those selections are first-rounders.

Play Houston Texan Draft Trivia HERE!

Table inside Article
MOCK DRAFTTEXANS SELECTION
1. HOUSTONTEXANS.COM/DRAFTTAKEOVER.COM (JOHN HARRIS)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
2. ESPN (MEL KIPER, JR.)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
3. HOUSTON CHRONICLE (JONATHAN ALEXANDER)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
4. ESPN (MATT MILLER)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
5. USA TODAY (DOUG FARRAR)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
6. DRAFT COUNTDOWN (SHANE HALLAM)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
7. USA TODAY (JEFF RISDON)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
8. 33RD TEAM (SCOUTING DEPT)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
9. SHARP FOOTBALL ANALYSIS (RYAN MCCHRISTAL)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
10. CBS SPORTS (CHRIS TRAPASSO)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
11. PRO FOOTBALL NETWORK (IAN CUMMINGS)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
12. CBS SPORTS (JOSH EDWARDS)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
13. PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (TREVOR SIKKEMA)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
14. WALTER FOOTBALL (WALTER CHEREPINSKY)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
15. SPORTING NEWS (VINNIE IYER)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
16. THE ATHLETIC (DANE BRUGLER)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
17. THE RINGER (DANNY KELLY)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
18. ATHLON SPORTS (BRYAN FISCHER)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
19. NFL.COM (LANCE ZIERLEIN)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
20. BLEACHER REPORT (SCOUTING DEPARTMENT)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
21. HOUSTON CHRONICLE (BROOKS KUBENA)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
22. ATHLON SPORTS (LUKE EASTERLING)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
23. NFL.COM (BUCKY BROOKS)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
1. NFL.COM (DANIEL JEREMIAH)QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE
2. CBS SPORTS (RYAN WILSON)QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE
3. CBS SPORTS (KYLE STACKPOLE)QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE
4. WALTER FOOTBALL (CHARLIE CAMPBELL)QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE
5. ESPN (TODD MCSHAY)QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE
6. USA TODAY (NATE DAVIS)QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE

Related Content

news

WR the choice at #12 for Texans | Mock Draft Roundup, 3.0

In the latest round of mock drafts since the Combine, experts have the Texans taking a wide receiver with the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

news

Which QB for Texans at #2? | Mock Draft Roundup, 3.0

The NFL Combine is over, and with it came a new round of mock drafts. All have the Texans taking a quarterback with their first of two first-rounders. But the gap between Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud has closed considerably.

news

Combine Quarterbacks enjoyed time spent with Texans

Quarterbacks like Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson shared their thoughts about meeting with the Houston Texans at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

news

Combine Buzz: Casual name-dropping and random run-ins | Deep Slant

The NFL Combine is a great way to catch a glimpse of head coaches, general managers, television personalities and media from all over the country.

news

DeMeco Ryans on NFL Combine: "I've been in these guys' shoes" | Daily Brew

As DeMeco Ryans evaluated players at the 2023 NFL Combine, he couldn't help but recall his own experience as a draft prospect.

news

DL/LB prospects WOW under Thursday Night Lights | Daily Brew

Several NFL Draft hopefuls put on a show Thursday night at the Combine in Indianapolis. Team Analyst John Harris highlighted which defensive linemen and linebackers shined the brightest.

news

Five takeaways from Head Coach DeMeco Ryans' NFL Combine press conference

Here are the five things you need to know from DeMeco Ryans press conference from the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

news

RB Dameon Pierce fits DeMeco Ryans' "style of ball"

Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans is a big fan of running back Dameon Pierce's aggressive style.

news

DeMeco Ryans: Texans defensive play-caller still to be determined

Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said Wednesday he hasn't decided yet whether he or Defensive Coordinator Matt Burke will call plays on defense in 2023.

news

Nick Caserio talks trade scenarios with No. 2 overall draft pick

GM Nick Caserio discussed various trade scenarios for the Houston Texans and shared his thoughts on moving up to No. 1 overall.

news

Five takeaways from GM Nick Caserio at the NFL Combine

Here are five things we learned from Houston Texans General Manager Nick Caserio's media availability at this year's NFL Scouting Combine.

Advertising