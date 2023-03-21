Tide turns for Texans at #2 overall | Mock Draft Roundup, 4.0

Bryce Young is most-mocked player to Houston at second overall.
The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 27 in Kansas City, and 23 of 29 recently-released mock drafts predicted the Texans will take the 2021 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback with the second selection.
Two weeks ago, the experts were nearly split between Young and Ohio State signal-caller C.J. Stroud becoming a Texan. But the pendulum swung back towards Young in the latest round of mocks.
Stroud was the only other player predicted to be a Texan, as he was mocked to Houston six times out of the 29.
At Alabama, Young completed 65.8 percent of his passes and threw 80 touchdowns with just 12 interceptions.
Stroud, meanwhile, finished his college career with a completion percentage of 69.3, tossing 85 touchdowns and just 12 picks.
The Texans now have 12 picks in this year's draft. Two of those selections are first-rounders.
Play Houston Texan Draft Trivia HERE!
|MOCK DRAFT
|TEXANS SELECTION
|1. HOUSTONTEXANS.COM/DRAFTTAKEOVER.COM (JOHN HARRIS)
|QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
|2. ESPN (MEL KIPER, JR.)
|QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
|3. HOUSTON CHRONICLE (JONATHAN ALEXANDER)
|QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
|4. ESPN (MATT MILLER)
|QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
|5. USA TODAY (DOUG FARRAR)
|QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
|6. DRAFT COUNTDOWN (SHANE HALLAM)
|QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
|7. USA TODAY (JEFF RISDON)
|QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
|8. 33RD TEAM (SCOUTING DEPT)
|QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
|9. SHARP FOOTBALL ANALYSIS (RYAN MCCHRISTAL)
|QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
|10. CBS SPORTS (CHRIS TRAPASSO)
|QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
|11. PRO FOOTBALL NETWORK (IAN CUMMINGS)
|QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
|12. CBS SPORTS (JOSH EDWARDS)
|QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
|13. PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (TREVOR SIKKEMA)
|QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
|14. WALTER FOOTBALL (WALTER CHEREPINSKY)
|QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
|15. SPORTING NEWS (VINNIE IYER)
|QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
|16. THE ATHLETIC (DANE BRUGLER)
|QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
|17. THE RINGER (DANNY KELLY)
|QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
|18. ATHLON SPORTS (BRYAN FISCHER)
|QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
|19. NFL.COM (LANCE ZIERLEIN)
|QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
|20. BLEACHER REPORT (SCOUTING DEPARTMENT)
|QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
|21. HOUSTON CHRONICLE (BROOKS KUBENA)
|QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
|22. ATHLON SPORTS (LUKE EASTERLING)
|QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
|23. NFL.COM (BUCKY BROOKS)
|QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
|1. NFL.COM (DANIEL JEREMIAH)
|QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE
|2. CBS SPORTS (RYAN WILSON)
|QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE
|3. CBS SPORTS (KYLE STACKPOLE)
|QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE
|4. WALTER FOOTBALL (CHARLIE CAMPBELL)
|QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE
|5. ESPN (TODD MCSHAY)
|QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE
|6. USA TODAY (NATE DAVIS)
|QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE