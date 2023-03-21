Tide turns for Texans at #2 overall | Mock Draft Roundup, 4.0

Bryce Young is most-mocked player to Houston at second overall.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 27 in Kansas City, and 23 of 29 recently-released mock drafts predicted the Texans will take the 2021 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback with the second selection.

Two weeks ago, the experts were nearly split between Young and Ohio State signal-caller C.J. Stroud becoming a Texan. But the pendulum swung back towards Young in the latest round of mocks.

Stroud was the only other player predicted to be a Texan, as he was mocked to Houston six times out of the 29.

At Alabama, Young completed 65.8 percent of his passes and threw 80 touchdowns with just 12 interceptions.

Stroud, meanwhile, finished his college career with a completion percentage of 69.3, tossing 85 touchdowns and just 12 picks.

The Texans now have 12 picks in this year's draft. Two of those selections are first-rounders.