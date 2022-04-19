6 Emerge as Possibilities at 3rd Overall | Mock Draft Tracker

The NFL Draft is a week from Thursday, and the experts remain divided on who the Texans will take with the third overall pick.

Houston has a first-rounder--two, actually--for the first time since 2019, and just the second time since 2017. At third overall, and 13th overall, the possibilities vary on who they'll take with the pair of first-rounders.

But NC State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu was mocked to the Texans on 14 of 61 mock drafts. Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux was mocked to Houston by 13 experts, while Alabama left tackle Evan Neal was Houston's choice on a dozen mock drafts.