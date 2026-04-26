Looking Ahead: Texans Hold 6 Picks in 2027 NFL Draft

The Texans have six picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, including a first-rounder and a selection in the second round.
Houston picked eight players in the 2026 NFL Draft, which concluded late Saturday afternoon. Read all about our draft selections here.
Executive Vice President and General Manager Nick Caserio executed two trades from NFL Draft weekend. As a result, Houston currently holds a pick in every round except the fifth in next year's draft.
Two of those six selections have come via trade.
Caserio has now completed 30 trades during a Draft weekend since joining the franchise in 2021.
Next year's Draft will take place in Washington, D.C.
|ROUND
|1
|2
|3
|4
|6 (FROM CLEVELAND)
|7 (FROM NEW ENGLAND)