Takeaways from Seventh Round Pick LB Aiden Fisher's post-selection press conference 

The Houston Texans selected Indiana linebacker Aiden Fisher in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft with the 243rd overall pick. The national championship winner and two-time First-Team All-American spoke with reporters shortly after getting the call.

Fisher said his journey from James Madison to Indiana under head coach Curt Cignetti changed him as a person and a player. "The amount of things I've learned from Coach Cignetti and that entire staff, what I've learned from my teammates, it's changed me for the better. Being able to take away different things in football, but in life is more important to me. I've learned how to be a better teammate. I've learned how to be a better leader. And that's why I'm here today. I've been able to try to elevate other people's games while also improving mine. Unbelievable journey. I wouldn't trade it for the world."

He connected with the Texans through a couple of Zoom calls and an informal meeting at the NFL Combine. Asked to describe his game, Fisher didn't talk scheme or technique — he talked work. "I'm just going to come in. I'm going to work my butt off. I'm going to be the hardest worker in the room. Whatever role you give me, I'm going to embrace it and I'm going to run with it. And I'm going to do my best to be the best at it."

Fisher credited linebackers coach Brian Haynes, who coached him at both JMU and Indiana, with preparing him for the NFL. "He showed me what it's going to take to be successful, not only at the college level, but the next level. We were always studying different NFL schemes, different college schemes. You're learning — we would call it a bucket. You're expanding your bucket. The more you know, the better you can play and be as prepared as possible. My preparation is everything to me."

The chance to play for a former linebacker in DeMeco Ryans stood out. "I'm pumped up. I cannot wait to get to work with Head Coach DeMeco Ryans. Unbelievable player. I remember watching him growing up, and then being able to play for him is one thing. When you have a defensive coach that is always innovating the defense and kind of has a hand in it, it's going to be an unbelievable experience."