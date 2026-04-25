PICK IS IN: LB Aiden Fisher from Indiana drafted at No. 243 overall

Indiana LB Aiden Fisher was Houston's final pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, arriving as pick No. 243 overall.

With 328 tackles, 22.0 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, 12 passes defensed, and three interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown, Fisher was a standout at both Indiana and James Madison.

He is listed at 6-1 and 231 pounds.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein described Fisher as "a Mike linebacker who can run the defense as an extension of his coordinator" and 247Sports says he was "the undisputed heart and soul of Indiana's defense."