PICK IS IN: LB Aiden Fisher from Indiana drafted at No. 243 overall

Indiana LB Aiden Fisher was Houston's final pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, arriving as pick No. 243 overall.
With 328 tackles, 22.0 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, 12 passes defensed, and three interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown, Fisher was a standout at both Indiana and James Madison.
He is listed at 6-1 and 231 pounds.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein described Fisher as "a Mike linebacker who can run the defense as an extension of his coordinator" and 247Sports says he was "the undisputed heart and soul of Indiana's defense."
Texans Radio Analyst John Harris loved his toughness, indicating Fisher seems like another player who will be a good fit for the Texans culture.
|ROUND (OVERALL SELECTION)
|1 (26TH FROM BILLS) - Keylan Rutledge | G from Georgia Tech
|2 (36TH FROM RAIDERS) - Kayden McDonald | DT from Ohio State
|2 (59TH) - Marlin Klein | TE from Michigan
|4 (106TH FROM COMMANDERS) - Febechi Nwaiwu | G from Oklahoma
|4 (123RD FROM CHARGERS) - Wade Woodaz | LB from Clemson
|5 (141ST FROM BROWNS) - Kamari Ramsey | S from USC
|6 (204TH FROM CHARGERS) - Lewis Bond | WR from Boston College
|7 (243RD FROM NINERS) - Aiden Fisher | LB from Indiana