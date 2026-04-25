Five Notable Stats about Texans WR Lewis Bond

- In 2025, set the single-season reception record (88) at Boston College
- Finished 2025 ranked 4th in the nation in receptions per game (7.3)
- Rankings in Boston College history: 1st in receptions (213), 5th in receiving yards (2,385)
- 2025 Team Captain
- 2025 Second Team All-ACC
Looking Ahead: Texans Hold 6 Picks in 2027 NFL Draft
After some trades, the Houston Texans have six picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, including a first-rounder and a second round selection.
Harris Hits: John Harris on every pick in the Texans' 2026 Draft Class
On first-round pick Keylan Rutledge, Harris said: "He's the toughest, nastiest SOB interior [lineman] they could have found. He's the perfect fit."
Takeaways from Seventh Round Pick LB Aiden Fisher's post-selection press conference
"I'm just going to come in. I'm going to work my butt off. I'm going to be the hardest worker in the room. Whatever role you give me, I'm going to embrace it and I'm going to run with it. And I'm going to do my best to be the best at it," Fisher said.
Analysts Take: LB Aiden Fisher
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein described Fisher as "a Mike linebacker who can run the defense as an extension of his coordinator."
DRAFT TRACKER: All the news, photos, and videos from the 2026 NFL Draft
The Texans added to the offensive line before nabbing a LB early on Day 3.
Five Quick Notes about Texans LB Aiden Fisher
The Houston Texans selected Indiana linebacker Aiden Fisher in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft at 243rd overall. Here are five things to know about him.
PICK IS IN: LB Aiden Fisher from Indiana drafted at No. 243 overall
The Texans ended their 2026 NFL Draft by selecting Indiana's first-ever First Team All-American linebacker.
Takeaways from Sixth Round Pick WR Lewis Bond's post-selection press conference
Bond said he'll come in ready to work and compete every day.
Analysts Take: WR Lewis Bond
Former BC quarterback Thomas Castellanos called Bond an unbelievable receiver who can do it all and can run routes, describing him as a very physical receiver who can make plays in space and break tackles.
PICK IS IN: WR Lewis Bond from Boston College drafted at No. 204 overall
With pick No. 204, Houston adds to the wide receiver room.