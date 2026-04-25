Analysts Take: WR Lewis Bond

After Bond broke BC's career and single-season receptions records against Georgia Tech, O'Brien told reporters Bond was a great player who had built a great legacy on the Heights. After the Syracuse season finale, O'Brien said Bond has a great future, calling him one of the best ever to do it at BC and noting his toughness working across the middle. At Pro Day, O'Brien told the Boston Globe he believes Bond has a really good shot to be drafted, highlighting his versatility and dependability as defining attributes. Former BC quarterback Thomas Castellanos called Bond an unbelievable receiver who can do it all and can run routes, describing him as a very physical receiver who can make plays in space and break tackles.