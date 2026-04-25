Analysts Take: WR Lewis Bond

Lewis Bond leaves Boston College as the most prolific pass-catcher in program history, ranking first all-time in receptions (213) and fifth in receiving yards (2,385). The Chicago native finished his career with 11 touchdowns across 46 games. His 2025 campaign was his finest — he set BC's single-season receptions record with 88 catches for 993 yards, ranking fourth nationally in receptions per game (7.3), capped by a nine-catch, 171-yard performance against Syracuse.
Bleacher Report's Dame Parson calls Bond a productive chain-mover with pro-caliber ball skills and a quicker-than-fast athlete who excels at running quick passing concepts like sticks, spot, mesh, and option routes. Parson highlights Bond's fearless demeanor in high-traffic areas, his ability to find grass quickly against zone defenses, and the way he processes defenders' drops and adjusts his routes on the fly.
FantasyPros' Matthew Jones describes Bond as a receiver who offers good quickness, smart adjustments against zone, and a very safe pair of hands, calling him a nice sleeper. Jones notes Bond only dropped ten passes across 213 career receptions and caught over two-thirds of his contested catches, showing good toughness and focus working over the middle and through contact. FantasyPros' dynasty evaluation describes Bond as a player that can break tackles and produce tough yards after the catch.
Big Board Lab highlights Bond's elite hands reliability, calling ball security his calling card. They note his formation versatility across outside, slot, and wing alignments, reflecting high football IQ and coaching trust, and flag an 80.0% contested catch rate in 2025 as a notably high number. NFL Draft Diamonds calls Bond an exceptional route runner who knows how to get open in most cases and plays bigger than his listed measurables. CBS Sports highlighted his knack for getting open, particularly against zone coverage.
At the 2026 Senior Bowl, Bond was labeled a practice standout after showing off his route-running skills all week. NFL Draft Countdown's reporter wrote that Bond ran clean routes all week against Senior Bowl-caliber competition. Bond told reporters in Mobile that competing against SEC and Big Ten talent was a great opportunity to showcase that he belongs.
At BC's Pro Day, which drew 30 NFL teams, Bond posted a 1.52 10-yard split, a 35-inch vertical, a 10-foot-3 broad jump, and a 4.28 three-cone drill. 247Sports noted his explosiveness numbers were solid.
Head coach Bill O'Brien repeatedly called Bond one of the best players to ever play at Boston College.
After Bond broke BC's career and single-season receptions records against Georgia Tech, O'Brien told reporters Bond was a great player who had built a great legacy on the Heights. After the Syracuse season finale, O'Brien said Bond has a great future, calling him one of the best ever to do it at BC and noting his toughness working across the middle. At Pro Day, O'Brien told the Boston Globe he believes Bond has a really good shot to be drafted, highlighting his versatility and dependability as defining attributes. Former BC quarterback Thomas Castellanos called Bond an unbelievable receiver who can do it all and can run routes, describing him as a very physical receiver who can make plays in space and break tackles.