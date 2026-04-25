Harris Hits: John Harris on every pick in the Texans' 2026 Draft Class

Texans Radio analyst John Harris broke down the full 2026 draft class pick by pick, offering his assessments on each selection.
On first-round guard Keylan Rutledge from Georgia Tech, Harris said the Texans got exactly what they needed. "We called it all along. He's the toughest, nastiest SOB interior guard-slash-center they could have found. He's the perfect fit."
Harris praised second-round defensive tackle Kayden McDonald from Ohio State as a player who will make life easier for everyone around him. "Block destructor, just goes to work one on one. He'll take on double teams. He will be this team's linebackers and edge's best friend."
On Michigan tight end Marlin Klein, also taken in the second round, Harris sees untapped upside. "I think we're just tapping into the potential of the German national. 6-6, 250, runs well. I think he's eventually going to hit areas in the passing game that the tight ends haven't been able to get to. I think he could be a downfield threat as a tight end, which would be really nice."
Oklahoma guard Febechi Nwaiwu kicked off Day 3 in the fourth round. Harris called him "a program guy, everything you want in offensive linemen. Good hands, good balance. I think Nwaiwu is going to find a way on the field at some point."
Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz went next in the fourth round. Harris highlighted his athletic background as a former safety. "6-3, 237, former safety. You can see that in his game. He runs really well, but I think he reads defenses, knows where to be, tackles very well. I think he's a really good athlete that will definitely be a core four special teamer if nothing else."
Fifth-round safety Kamari Ramsey from USC added to Houston's growing collection of Trojans. "Range, speed. He made a couple of plays in 2025 that blew me away, but he played nickel as well. I think it's going to help his versatility and he's going to be a special teamer."
On sixth-round wide receiver Lewis Bond from Boston College, Harris pointed to his football IQ. "Crafty. Smart, knows where the openings are, catches the ball, gets the field. Big third-down receiver."
Harris saved some of his strongest praise for the final pick — seventh-round linebacker Aiden Fisher from Indiana. "Just tough, smart, ran the Indiana defense. I thought he was one of the better tacklers in this draft. I had him at 150 — he went all the way at 243, so that was great value for the Texans."