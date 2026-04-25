Harris Hits: John Harris on every pick in the Texans' 2026 Draft Class

Oklahoma guard Febechi Nwaiwu kicked off Day 3 in the fourth round. Harris called him "a program guy, everything you want in offensive linemen. Good hands, good balance. I think Nwaiwu is going to find a way on the field at some point."

Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz went next in the fourth round. Harris highlighted his athletic background as a former safety. "6-3, 237, former safety. You can see that in his game. He runs really well, but I think he reads defenses, knows where to be, tackles very well. I think he's a really good athlete that will definitely be a core four special teamer if nothing else."

Fifth-round safety Kamari Ramsey from USC added to Houston's growing collection of Trojans. "Range, speed. He made a couple of plays in 2025 that blew me away, but he played nickel as well. I think it's going to help his versatility and he's going to be a special teamer."

On sixth-round wide receiver Lewis Bond from Boston College, Harris pointed to his football IQ. "Crafty. Smart, knows where the openings are, catches the ball, gets the field. Big third-down receiver."