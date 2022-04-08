Awesome Bites Co. gets Small Business Boost from Texans & Amegy Bank

At Awesome Bites, Co., you can enjoy the sweeter things in life and not feel guilty about it afterwards. The nation's first allergy-friendly vegan bakery and ice cream shop is the latest winner of the Amegy Bank Small Business Boost Award.

Located in The Shops at Sawyer Yards (2313 Edwards St. #318) in Houston's First Ward, Awesome Bites, Co. is known for the Super Muffins, which are sweetened by whole fruits and vegetables. Started in 2015 by Jennifer Thai, the shop was inspired by Thai's daughter and her food allergies. Thai came up with a menu that's free of all dairy, egg, soy, peanut and tree nut products.

Items like donuts, cookies, cupcakes, waffle cones and more are made from scratch, completely gluten-free. The safe treats with wholesome ingredients let customers eat without worry.

Thai, a Rice University grad, said the Awesome Bites is all about "reinventing treats". She described the considerable impact of winning the award.

"Winning the Amegy Houston Texans Small Business Boost is instrumental to helping our little shop combat higher costs and to attract the right talent to continue to make our magical treats that serve a special community for health issues and dietary restrictions," Thai said.