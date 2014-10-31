Brian Cushing: Bringing the Heat

Cushing noticed a turnaround in OTAs during summer. In one press conference with the local media, he shed the tough exterior to revel in the satisfaction that he'd reached his goal. He was as close to 100 percent as he had been in really long time.

"If it's not 100 percent, maybe it's 98, 99, so I mean, I can say that up here and really mean it," Cushing admitted. "I've said it before and really haven't, so I'm telling you the truth right now. I feel great and just really excited to be back out there. Mentally the best I've been in a while because physically it's the best I've been in a long, long time."

This year, people are talking about Cushing. Now in his seventh season, he looks different.

Defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel can also see it from when began coaching the veteran linebacker last year.

"In his movement skills," Crennel said. "Because he's coming off a couple of knees that he had back-to-back and that slowed him down, but he was moving very well this camp. I think that he is enjoying the fact that he can move the way he used to move. I think that gives him a lot of confidence in what he can do and how he plays the game."

Mentally, he's also grown because of it. Now an elder statesman for the linebackers' position group, Cushing has a vault of experiences he can draw upon whether it's in the meeting room, on the field, or in the locker room. This past year he was a confidante for Jadeveon Clowney after the overall No. 1 draft pick underwent microfracture surgery. Cushing's bond with his teammates has never been stronger. He loves football and coming into work each day.