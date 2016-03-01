Brian Peters on first offseason with Texans

"Whatever you do, be good at it."

That's the motto of inside linebacker and special teams contributor Brian Peters. In his 12 games as a Texan last season, Peters led the team and was ranked for first in the NFL with 17 special teams tackles.

This offseason, Peters hopes to build on what he started in 2015.

"I've been here in Houston," Peters said Tuesday on Texans All Access. "I slipped home for about ten days but this is probably the most stability I've had in my life for a hot second. I know I'm going to be in camp with the Houston Texans again."

Peters' path to the NFL has been a scenic one. He signed with Houston on Sept. 30 after starting the season on the Vikings practice squad. He played one season of Arena League Football with the Iowa Barnstormers in 2012 before launching a successful two seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Peters became the first player in Rider history and the fifth in CFL history to lead a team in tackles and special teams tackles in the same season.

Peters was brought to Houston to help out on special teams. While it may not be as glamorous as a starting role, he doesn't care.

"I call myself a linebacker as well," Peters said. "I try to do my job and execute as well as I can there. If that gets me time on the field, then that gets me time on the field. But for now, I'm just looking to be dominant on special teams."

Peters, who once emailed letters to every CFL team to convince them to give him a chance, isn't afraid of extra work. He points to his fellow linebackers John Simon and former first-round draft pick Whitney Mercilus who were also contributors on special teams last season.