C.J. Stroud's birthday, winning moments, Mean Girls | Daily Brew

Houston's 30-6 win over the Steelers wasn't without plenty of big plays. John Harris analyzed that trick play and a few others that were highlight-worthy moments in a fantastic Week 4 victory at NRG Stadium.

While the Texans are back at work prepping for Atlanta, they are also taking part in celebrating the fourth annual Founder's Day this week. After Robert C. McNair passed away in 2018, the organization decided to mark Oct. 6 as Founder's Day to commemorate his legacy of giving back to the community. Oct. 6 is the day the NFL awarded its 32nd franchise to the City of Houston and Bob and Janice McNair. Stay tuned for this year's project...