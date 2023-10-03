C.J. Stroud's birthday, winning moments, Mean Girls | Daily Brew

Happy Victory Tuesday! The Houston Texans are coming off back-to-back wins, in four-way tie in the AFC South and getting ready for four consecutive NFC South games in the next month.
But first…
C.J. Stroud is off to a historic start in his rookie season. Today is also Stroud's 22nd birthday and his presence is our collective presents.
The Texans offensive line hasn't allowed a sack in back-to-back games and the starting safety duo of Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward made their first debut together this season.
No sacks allowed: Texans offensive line thrives last 2 games
Dynamic safety duo Jalen Pitre, Jimmie Ward start first game together, force a pair of fumbles in win
Stroud wasn't the only one throwing touchdowns on Sunday. Devin "Motor" Singletary broke down his fourth-quarter trick play with TE Dalton Schultz.
Houston's 30-6 win over the Steelers wasn't without plenty of big plays. John Harris analyzed that trick play and a few others that were highlight-worthy moments in a fantastic Week 4 victory at NRG Stadium.
While the Texans are back at work prepping for Atlanta, they are also taking part in celebrating the fourth annual Founder's Day this week. After Robert C. McNair passed away in 2018, the organization decided to mark Oct. 6 as Founder's Day to commemorate his legacy of giving back to the community. Oct. 6 is the day the NFL awarded its 32nd franchise to the City of Houston and Bob and Janice McNair. Stay tuned for this year's project...
And finally…
Who knew that Stroud's Oct. 3rd birthday also falls on the same day as this classic scene from "Mean Girls?"
Happy C.J. Stroud and Mean Girls Day!