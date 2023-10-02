Texans vs. Steelers, Week 4 | Big Play Breakdown

After the Steelers cut the lead to 16-6, they got the ball back and started another drive that has some possibilities. But, the Texans held strong to set up a fourth and one in Texans territory. I initially thought the Steelers would kick a field goal to cut the lead to 16-9. Then, I thought about what I would do and it jived with Mike Tomlin's thoughts too. He sent his offense back on the field to go for it on fourth down. I 100000% expected the Steelers to run Najee Harris behind two massive linemen on the left side. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans expected the same thing. But, the Steelers came out in a 3x1 set with Najee Harris next to QB Pickett in the shotgun. SAY WHAAATT??? The Steelers are going to throw it?!? Yes. Pickett immediately eyed the routes out of the bunch, but the Texans defenders locked all three of those routes down. Then, as DT ﻿Nico Collins﻿ started to squirm through, Pickett spun out to his left side to try to get the ball out to Harris in the flat with ﻿Christian Harris﻿ in coverage. There were really no positives for Pickett - he had no one open, he had no room to run and the play was about to die because ﻿Jonathan Greenard﻿ didn't lose contain. The new father just wrapped Pickett up and took him to the ground as NRG Stadium went nuts as the Steelers drive ended in Greenard arms - his second sack of the day.