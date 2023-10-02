Harris Hits: Week 4 vs. Pittsburgh

When Nico Collins racked up 146 yards in week two, it was a career high that day but he saved even more for Sunday. He caught seven passes for another career high. He finished with 168 yards, a new career single game high, and two TD, another career high. The end of the first half drive was a testament to the connection that C.J. Stroud has with him - two catches . Nico caught both passes to set up a Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal at the final buzzer of the first half. He ran away from dudes. He ran over guys. He ran through them. Nico Collins has been a stud through four games and it needs to continue.

I guess if I buried the lede earlier, I probably did it WAY more so by not putting a focus on QB C.J. Stroud earlier than this in my Hits. But, I'll be honest, it's hard to properly express how good he's REALLY been in the first four weeks of the season. He stood up in front of the assembled masses on Wednesday at his presser and when he was asked about the greatness that is T.J. Watt and the Steelers, Stroud said "we've got to be weary of them, but at the same time, we've got to have confidence in what we're doing. They've got to play us, too." I heard that and I knew this cat is one of a kind…and I'll get behind him 24/7/365. Then, he went out on that field on Sunday and maestro'd the hell out of that game. The numbers are ridiculous and there are too many to even mention. But, it's one dime after another. It's a scramble for a first down. It's an audible to a play that works. It's his calm and his poise that drive this machine. He has no fear. He'll throw an interception at some point; it's going to happen and it'll just be one more learning instance. I said on Draft Night "COME SLING IT, 7!!" and he's putting on a clinic when he does every single weekend. And, my gosh, it's a blast to watch every Sunday. Now, it's time to prepare for the Falcons.