Creeping closer to the rumble with the Ravens | Daily Brew

Jan 17, 2024 at 10:47 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

ryansbrewch

We're one day closer to the rumble with the Ravens.

The freeze is lifting today in Houston and the Texans will practice again. It'll be like a Thursday regular season practice, as gameday is a Saturday this week.

Yesterday, the Texans were out in the sunshine and the chilly temps, and **here's a quick recap** of what happened.

Houston and Baltimore opened the regular season against each other, and Head Coach DeMeco Ryans **discussed the changes** that have taken place the last four months.

If you're reading this, you probably like the Texans. There's also a good chance you enjoy parties. Combine the Texans and a party, and things are awesome, like the official **Texans Watch Party** this Saturday in Downtown Houston.

Ryans **took some time, in game, to reflect** on how terrific an experience we were all having.

Don't forget: the **Texans have the 23rd overall pick** in this year's Draft. The Browns will pick somewhere between 25th and 32nd overall.

Fans had a lot of questions. **So I answered a few**. And Gustavo won Texas Lottery Scratchoffs. You should do like Gustavo, and send me a really good question.

