Watch party, roster moves, uniform questions | Fans Wanna Know

Got a question about the Texans?
Life in general?
Drew Dougherty's your guy.
He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking HERE.
Gustavo Hernandez: Dear Drew, Where is the Texans watch party going to be for the divisional round game?
DD: Downtown, in the Avenida Plaza by the George R. Brown Convention Center. For more details, click HERE.
Gustavo is the winner of Texas Lottery Scratchoffs. Congrats, Gustavo. Someone from the Texans will soon get in touch with you about it. I hope you get rich.
Caden Tyler: Will Jimmie Ward be back for the divisional round?
DD: No, unfortunately. The veteran safety was placed on injured reserve the day after
Angel Torres: Dear Drew, With Noah Brown on IR, what will be the Texans next move to replace him?
DD: The wide receiver was fantastic in the wins over Tampa Bay and Cleveland, as he finished with 153 and 172 receiving yards in those games, respectively. Houston placed him on the injured reserve yesterday. Today, they signed Steven Sims, Jr. to the active roster. He'd been on the practice squad, but played in three games this season. Sims has three catches for 25 yards on the year.
Adam Martinez: Dear Drew, Is that it for us hosting a playoff game?
DD: It is. If the Texans beat Baltimore on the road this Saturday, they'll travel to face the winner of the Kansas City at Buffalo playoff game. So a roadie against the Chiefs or Bills in the AFC title game a week from Sunday would be next.
Alex Rodrigo: Dear Drew, What has been your favorite play of the season thusfar?
DD: The Andrew Beck kickoff return for a touchdown at Jacksonville. It was so danged improbable, and so danged important. I wrote a longer form piece about it earlier this season, which you can read, HERE.
Alex Barclay: Dear Drew, Do you agree this is the beginning of something new and amazing?
DD: Only an idiot would disagree.
Armando Rocha: Dear Drew, Who is next to enter the Texans ring of honor?
DD: Terrific question. If we go by what Cal and Hannah McNair have done and said, it will be the next Texan who's likely to go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and/or plays a tremendously significant role in the team making it to a Super Bowl.
So with that in mind, perhaps wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, as far as Hall of Fame candidates. If the Super Bowl comes into play, I could see DeMeco Ryans going in as a coach/player entrant, as well as a couple current/future players who helped drive the team into the big game.
Aaron Salinas: DEAR DREW, DO YOU POUR MILK FIRST OR CEREAL FIRST?
DD: CEREAL FIRST AND THEN THE MILK.
Rolando Rodriguez: Dear Drew, When will the new jersey be out?
DD: The four new Texans uniforms will be unveiled the week of the NFL Draft this April. Unless the Texans make it all the way to the Super Bowl, they wore their traditional Deep Steel Blue home jerseys for the final time on Saturday in the blowout win over the Browns. The Liberty White jerseys will be worn this Saturday and Baltimore, and would be the jerseys they'd wear at Buffalo or Kansas City, if the Texans advanced to the AFC Championship.
Sebastian Villareal: Dear Drew, What do you think about food?
DD: I'm for it. I enjoy eating it. It's necessary. I'm definitely a fan.
Camon Adams: Dear Drew, Is there any way for Tank Dell to come back if healthy?
DD: He's on track to be ready for the start of the Offseason Conditioning program in April, but he can't play in the playoff games because he's on injured reserve. But his presence on the sidelines last Saturday was appreciated by his teammates.