Watch party, roster moves, uniform questions | Fans Wanna Know

Got a question about the Texans?

Life in general?

Drew Dougherty's your guy.

He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking HERE.

Gustavo Hernandez: Dear Drew, Where is the Texans watch party going to be for the divisional round game?

DD: Downtown, in the Avenida Plaza by the George R. Brown Convention Center. For more details, click HERE.

Gustavo is the winner of Texas Lottery Scratchoffs. Congrats, Gustavo. Someone from the Texans will soon get in touch with you about it. I hope you get rich.

Caden Tyler: Will Jimmie Ward be back for the divisional round?

DD: No, unfortunately. The veteran safety was placed on injured reserve the day after

Angel Torres: Dear Drew, With Noah Brown on IR, what will be the Texans next move to replace him?

DD: The wide receiver was fantastic in the wins over Tampa Bay and Cleveland, as he finished with 153 and 172 receiving yards in those games, respectively. Houston placed him on the injured reserve yesterday. Today, they signed Steven Sims, Jr. to the active roster. He'd been on the practice squad, but played in three games this season. Sims has three catches for 25 yards on the year.

Adam Martinez: Dear Drew, Is that it for us hosting a playoff game?

DD: It is. If the Texans beat Baltimore on the road this Saturday, they'll travel to face the winner of the Kansas City at Buffalo playoff game. So a roadie against the Chiefs or Bills in the AFC title game a week from Sunday would be next.

Alex Rodrigo: Dear Drew, What has been your favorite play of the season thusfar?

DD: The Andrew Beck kickoff return for a touchdown at Jacksonville. It was so danged improbable, and so danged important. I wrote a longer form piece about it earlier this season, which you can read, HERE.