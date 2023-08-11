DeMeco Drops: "I think we're right where we need to be"

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans

Q. Did you have a chance to review last night's game? What are some thoughts that you have from seeing it initially on the field?

"From last night's game, it was pretty much everything I saw. Defensively, I thought the guys – they flew around really well. When you talk about the swarm mentality, that's what it looks like. Guys were running, they were hitting. It was physical. It was fun to watch, all 11 guys flying around. Offensively, I thought we did some good things offensively. We have some things we have to clean up and improve. That comes from all three phases. I think just focusing on the consistency and the details of our job, we can all be better there – offensively, defensively, special teams – and I think that's what the preseason is about. I think this was a great starting point for us as a team, but it also is great to get young guys reps, and it's great to get the tape so guys can see where we need to improve, why are these small details so important, why are coaches harping on these things. Now, you see it in a game, and you see why, and I think guys will continue to improve."

Q. What did you see from ﻿Will Anderson Jr.﻿?

"I thought Will – he had a really good start, made a couple plays in there. Good first game for him. But it's also things to improve on just with alignment, technique, those things that he has to improve on, as well."

Q. When you go back and watch the film, is it better just to see and get a better evaluation of the players going up against other players now instead of themselves in training camp?

"It was very beneficial for our guys to go against other players. I think particularly offensively it was good to see them go against a different scheme, and that's something they haven't went against. We were more of a four-down front, they went against a bare-front as we call it – five-down – and there were some different calls and structures that they had to block. A lot more communication that goes on there, so it was good for our offense to go through the gymnastics of going versus a five-down front and just seeing the different communications, the different techniques that they have to use. So, I think it was very beneficial coverage-wise seeing zero pressures. It was really good for our offense to see multiple looks."

Q. DT ﻿Kurt Hinish﻿ just made the team last year, seems to be playing a lot. Where have you seen him from the tape you saw last season to where he is now, including last night's game?

"Last night for Kurt [Hinish], I saw a guy attacking. What we want from up front, he attacked, he made plays, he was disruptive. He played on the other side of the line of scrimmage. It was really fun to see Kurt having fun playing football. He was fired up. He made some plays, and it was fun to see. He's been battling through, and he's been there, pushing through camp, and he's battled through a lot, so it was great to see him out there having fun."

Q. After two full weeks of camp and the first preseason game, are you guys where you had hoped you'd be at this point headed toward the start of the season?

"I think we're right where we need to be. The first two weeks of camp, guys are still learning. There are a lot of installs that we put in where guys are learning the schemes on all three phases of the game. They're learning, and now you get a chance to kind of slow that process down. There are no more installs. Now you get to continue to do the same things over and over again and see how guys can separate themselves – who can be consistent in their preparation, who can be consistent on the details of their job and their fundamentals."

Q. Do you feel like you need to see QB ﻿C.J. Stroud﻿ in the preseason with your regular starting offensive line?

"With the preseason and with C.J. playing, I think it's important for a young quarterback to get in and get those live reps. I think there's no better teacher than experience – seeing how it truly feels to go against real live action. I think it's good. Whoever is out there with him, we expect everyone around him – of course they have to play better around him – but I think it's good for C.J. to get live action."

Q. One player that has really shown himself in training camp is RB ﻿Mike Boone﻿. Were you able to see him use what he's been doing in training camp and translate it over to the field last night?

"Yeah, [Mike] Boone, he's an explosive runner. He has dynamic speed. He showed a little glimpse of that in the game, and he has continued to move forward. I think he's doing some good things for us. He's done a lot of good things on the practice field, and just continued to make that translate into the games. But I like where Boone is. I like where he's headed, and I think he could be an explosive playmaker for us."

Q. How do you evaluate how a player looks in practice versus in games?

"You take it all into account – what a guy does on the practice field – but at the end of the day, we all know you have to go do it when it counts, and it counts in the games. That's why these games are important in the preseason for – especially our younger guys – for them to get these reps. They're valuable reps to get the real experience. So now when the regular season starts, they've been through it. You're going to sink to your level of training, and they're being trained the proper way by going through the live action in preseason."

Q. Was having QB C.J. Stroud play those two series more so to make sure he came out of this first preseason game healthy?

"With the reps that C.J. [Stroud] got, it was planned that way to not get him 10 to 12 reps in this game – just to get him some experience, get him his first NFL game, to get him some NFL reps, NFL experience. That's the reps that we decided to go with for C.J. I thought with C.J., I thought he did some things well. It was good to see him when the play broke down, see him operate outside of the play as it was designed, to see him move. That was good. It was also good to see him make a poor decision with the football, and he had to pay for making that poor decision, but it was good to see him learn from that, and it's good to see him – we talked to him on the sideline after those plays happened – [it was good] to see a young guy who knows exactly what happened when he comes off of the field. Easy to communicate with, and it's easy for him to put that behind him and move on to the next play. So, I'm encouraged with him and his growth process."

Q. How did he respond when he came off the field?

"He knew. When players -- I say this all the time. When a player makes a mistake on the field, they know sooner than – they know exactly what happened probably sooner than the coaches know what happened because they've been studying. They've gone through the process, and they understand the decision they should make versus the decision that they made. And they can learn and grow from that and be better the next time out."

Q. What was it like for you personally, first game as a head coach, and how was that experience compared to as a player and a coordinator?

"My first experience as a head coach coaching an NFL game, it was, first, just – as I stepped out on to the field, just a moment to be grateful, just for the opportunity to lead this team, lead the Houston Texans. I'm thankful for this opportunity and the job that I get to do. I love what I do. I have fun doing it. It was different being the head coach, having to call the team up and break the team down, make decisions on game day a little differently, but it all flowed just very natural for me on game day. [I had] a lot of good help around me on the offensive, defensive side, special teams – a lot of good coaches helping me out to make my job easier."

Q. When you're going against another team, how much of it is when you break things down, reacting to what that team did to your team versus guys just executing what you hoped they wanted to execute with the plays that were called?