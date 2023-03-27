DeMeco Ryans pinpoints most important trait needed by a QB

DeMeco Ryans knows what he wants from a quarterback.

The Texans Head Coach is in Arizona for the NFL Annual Meeting, and he met with the media Monday morning. Ryans, along with General Manager Nick Caserio, has said a few times this offseason that the club will add more quarterbacks to the roster. Houston entered the 2023 league year with Davis Mills as the only player under contract, but over the last few weeks added veteran Case Keenum in free agency and claimed E.J. Perry off waivers from the Jaguars.

Regardless of who's under center, Ryans is seeking a quarterback who can lead.

"How are those other 10 guys are looking at you," Ryans said. "Can they look at you in the huddle and know 'Man we can count on this guy to make a play? We believe in you.' Then you have to look across the ball. It's those other 11 guys, those defensive guys. Can they look to that guy and can they count on him?"

The Texans have a dozen picks in next month's NFL Draft, including the second and 12th overall selections. Ryans detailed exactly what he wants, but also acknowledged how rare those leaders can be.

"Is that quarterback a guy who can galvanize a locker room and rally the troops and get guys to believe in him," Ryans said. "That's the trait. It's easier said than done because only so few guys can do that. It's special guys. That's a special position. When you can find a guy that his teammates can rally behind, teammates believe in him. That's when you know you have a guy."