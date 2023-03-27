DeMeco Ryans pinpoints most important trait needed by a QB

Mar 27, 2023 at 03:02 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

DeMeco Ryans knows what he wants from a quarterback.

The Texans Head Coach is in Arizona for the NFL Annual Meeting, and he met with the media Monday morning. Ryans, along with General Manager Nick Caserio, has said a few times this offseason that the club will add more quarterbacks to the roster. Houston entered the 2023 league year with Davis Mills as the only player under contract, but over the last few weeks added veteran Case Keenum in free agency and claimed E.J. Perry off waivers from the Jaguars.

Regardless of who's under center, Ryans is seeking a quarterback who can lead.

"How are those other 10 guys are looking at you," Ryans said. "Can they look at you in the huddle and know 'Man we can count on this guy to make a play? We believe in you.' Then you have to look across the ball. It's those other 11 guys, those defensive guys. Can they look to that guy and can they count on him?"

The Texans have a dozen picks in next month's NFL Draft, including the second and 12th overall selections. Ryans detailed exactly what he wants, but also acknowledged how rare those leaders can be.

"Is that quarterback a guy who can galvanize a locker room and rally the troops and get guys to believe in him," Ryans said. "That's the trait. It's easier said than done because only so few guys can do that. It's special guys. That's a special position. When you can find a guy that his teammates can rally behind, teammates believe in him. That's when you know you have a guy."

Ryans and the Texans will begin their Offseason Conditioning program on Monday, April 11.

Related Content

news

No "cookie cutter" for NFL QB size | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans was asked about 2021 Heisman Trophy Winner Bryce Young, and pointed out how size hasn't mattered for the Alabama signal-caller.

news

2023 Position breakdowns | Defensive line

John Harris breaks down the Houston Texans defensive line position group and possible additions in the 2023 offseason.

news

Houston Texans have 10 picks in 2024 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans have 10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including a pair of first-rounders.

news

D-Line the call at 12th overall? | Mock Draft Roundup, 4.0

In the latest crop of mock drafts, more than half the experts believe the Texans will use the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on a defensive lineman.

news

Draft Profile: OLB Nolan Smith

J.C. Shelton, who covers Georgia football for USA Today Sports and hosts the UGA Football Live podcast, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, OLB Nolan Smith.

news

Tide turns for Texans at #2 overall | Mock Draft Roundup, 4.0

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the overwhelming choice by the mock drafters for the Texans at 2nd overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

The Dozen: Texans now have 12 NFL Draft Picks in 2023

After a pair of mid-March trades, the Houston Texans now have 12 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Houston Texans Invite Fans to 2023 Draft Party Presented by Modelo

Houston Texans fans are invited to the team's 2023 Draft Party presented by Modelo on Thursday, April 27 at Miller Outdoor Theatre. The 2023 NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. CT. Fans will be able to gain access to seating and enjoy activities in the Ford Fan Fest on-site beginning at 4 p.m.

news

Draft Profile: DT Jalen Carter

J.C. Shelton, who covers Georgia football for USA Today Sports and hosts the UGA Football Live podcast, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, DT Jalen Carter.

news

Draft Profile: Kentucky QB Will Levis

Vinny Hardy, covers the Wildcats and hosts the "BLeav in Kentucky" podcast, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, QB Will Levis.

news

All set: Texans find out every overall selection for 2023 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans now know each and every overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They were awarded a compensatory selection in the 7th round, but they also lost a fifth-round pick as well.

Advertising