Texans to add quarterbacks to 2023 squad

The Texans will add quarterbacks to the roster this offseason.

General Manager Nick Caserio met with the media at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday. During his 15-minute press conference he was asked about the team's plans for the quarterback position in 2023.

Davis Mills is the only signal-caller under contract. While Caserio stressed the importance of improving the whole team, he also acknowledged additions are coming to the quarterback spot.

"We know we're going to add to this position," Caserio said. "We have one player on the roster currently."

He and the Texans have 11 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including the second and 12th overall. The Texans also have more salary cap space than they have in recent years.

"I would say it's probably going to be a combination of the Draft, two free agency," Caserio said. "It could be two, however it goes. We're going to look at whatever resources we have available to us, try to make the right decision."

Free agency begins March 15, while the NFL Draft starts Thursday, April 27 in Kansas City.

Mills is entering his third NFL season and started 15 games for Houston in 2022. He completed 61 percent of his passes for 3,118 yards, with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.