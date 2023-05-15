DeMeco Ryans to throw ceremonial 1st pitch at Astros game

DeMeco Ryans will show off his right arm on Monday night.
The Texans Head Coach is throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Minute Maid Park before the Astros host the Chicago Cubs.
He joins a long list of Texans—including folks like J.J. Watt, DeAndre Hopkins and Derek Stingley, Jr.—who've performed the honors in the past.
Ryans, who played linebacker for the Texans from 2006 through 2011 and returned in February as head coach, played baseball growing up in Bessemer, Alabama.
The game begins at 7:10 p.m. CT, and the reigning World Series champs are winners in four of their last five contests.
Ryans and the Texans wrapped up the Rookie Minicamp on Saturday and will start Organized Team Activities next week at the Houston Methodist Training Center.