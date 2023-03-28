No "cookie cutter" for NFL QB size | Daily Brew

According to DeMeco Ryans, there is no "cookie cutter" when it comes to producing a good NFL quarterback.

The Texans Head Coach is at the NFL Annual Meeting in Arizona and he met with the media on Monday morning. Less than a month remains until the 2023 NFL Draft begins, and speculation about the Texans selecting a signal-caller remains high. In last week's Mock Draft Roundup, an overwhelming majority of experts predicted Houston would take Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the second overall pick.

The Texans have a pair of first-round picks—second and 12th overall—as part of 12 total selections in this year’s Draft. Ryans and General Manager Nick Caserio have added veteran Case Keenum in free agency and claimed E.J. Perry off waivers to join Davis Mills in the Houston quarterback room. Picking a quarterback in the Draft remains a possibility as well.

When asked about Young, Ryans heaped praise upon the 2021 Heisman Trophy Winner.

"You see how smart he is," Ryans said. "You see the anticipation. You see the accuracy. You see how this guy is calm in critical moments."

Young capped off his career in Tuscaloosa with a 2022 campaign that saw him throw 32 touchdowns and just five interceptions, all while completing 64.5 percent of his passes for 3,328 yards. In all, he tossed 80 touchdowns and only 12 picks in 34 games over three college seasons.

At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, he measured in at just over 5-10 in height, and 204 pounds. For Ryans, size isn't a concern when it comes to Young.

"The guy has done it at the highest level in college football and size hasn't seemed to be a problem," Ryans said. "Just look at the track record, see what he's done in the SEC, highest level of college football he's been successful, and I think he'll be successful in the NFL, as well."

Playing a combined 27 games the last two seasons is something that works in Young's favor moving to the NFL, in the opinion of Ryans.

"I do value experience," Ryans said. "I think experience is the best teacher."

Ryans and the Texans will start the Offseason Conditioning program on April 11.