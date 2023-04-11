WR John Metchie, III to be "involved" in Texans offseason program

The Texans began offseason conditioning on Tuesday at NRG Stadium, and John Metchie, III will be involved.

The wide receiver missed the 2022 season after a late-July diagnosis of APL (*Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia*). But Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said Metchie is "doing fine" and that the Alabama product continues making progress.

"We'll see John get involved with our offseason program," Ryans said. "With John, as with every other player, we're going to take it one day at a time and see where he can grow and where he can be when the time comes. At the right time, when the season comes, we'll see where he is."

A second-round selection in last year’s NFL Draft, Metchie caught 96 passes for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021. Although there's no timeline on his return to game action, Metchie's made a good impression on Ryans.

"Just hearing his story and meeting him in person, it marries up," Ryans said. "Outstanding young man off the field. Great energy. Always around. Every time I seen him in the building, huge smile on his face."

According to Ryans, the Texans can always use more players with similar attitudes.

"No matter what adversity he's faced, he's attacking it with a smile, with the right attitude," Ryans said. "It just solidifies the type of person that he is and the type of people and the type of players that we want to add to our team, it's guys with that type of attitude."