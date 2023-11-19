Dialing it Up for Dell | Week 11 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Nov 19, 2023 at 01:51 PM
Josh Koch
DellAZ

C.J. Stroud and the Texans have become accustomed to two-minute drives, especially in the past two weeks, and have cashed in on them with points - hence the back-to-back game-winning drives.

With 33 seconds left in the first half against Arizona on Sunday, the Texans were piecing together another one of those drives. The first five plays had gotten Houston into at least field goal range to the 41 of Arizona. After a timeout, Stroud stepped back and unleashed the ball on a rope towards the endzone.

After a quick move here and there, it was Tank Dell leaping into the air and making a highlight-worthy grab for his sixth touchdown of the season.

The six touchdowns by Dell sets a new franchise rookie record by a Texans receiver. Dell passed Owen Daniels, who previously held the record of five set back in 2006.

Dell finished the first half with six catches for 120 yards against Arizona. This is already Dell's third 100-yard receiving game of his rookie season. His career high is 145 yards, which was set in Week 3 at Jacksonville.Tank Dell makes crazy touchdown catch to close out the half

