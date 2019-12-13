First Glance: Texans at Titans

The Texans (8-5) travel to Nashville this weekend for a Sunday showdown with the Titans (8-5). The winner will take control of the AFC South, but the two squads will meet again in Houston on December 29. Here are five things to watch when they kickoff at Noon CT inside Nissan Stadium. First Glance is presented by First Community Credit Union.

1) DeAndre's dominance – Receiver DeAndre Hopkins is in his seventh NFL season. He's faced the Titans a dozen times in his career. In those 12 games, he's averaged 15.5 yards per catch, 99.5 yards a game and he's caught seven touchdowns. The Texans have won eight of those 12 contests.

Based on his averages against Tennessee, if Hopkins played a full 16-game season versus the Titans, he'd finish with 103 catches for 1,592 yards and nine touchdowns. Since 2013, he's faced a variety of Tennessee defenders, and caught passes from an array of Texans quarterbacks. It hasn't mattered: he's produced, and he explained how.

"Taking pride and ownership in my position," Hopkins said. "Not really worried about what's going on around me so much, but doing what I can control. And owning what I can control, and that's what I try to do, no matter who I'm playing against, and that's what I try to do every week.

The Titans have a plan for how they'll defend him, and head coach Mike Vrabel shared it.