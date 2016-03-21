Football 101: Osweiler's 3 'clutch' throws

](http://www.mattressfirm.com/)

When the news first broke that the Texans had interest in Brock Osweiler, I realized I needed to do a little bit of homework. I knew I'd get asked often about Osweiler and what I thought about him potentially being the face of the franchise quarterback that the Texans have lacked for a few years. To be fair in my analysis, I wanted to see both ends of the spectrum. I had already seen him beat Cincinnati and New England back during the season.

So, I cued up the final game of the regular season against the San Diego Chargers. It was arguably Osweiler's worst game of the season, or so the narrative went. I knew the story from a 30,000 foot view - Osweiler struggled in the game, Peyton Manning took over and led the Broncos from there to Super Bowl 50 and the organization's third NFL championship.

But, when I turned on the game, the narrative didn't match the play on the field. Sure, Osweiler threw two interceptions, but neither was his fault. The first one was dropped by Jordan Norwood on a sure first down throw. The other came about as Osweiler's arm was hit by an unblocked Chargers pass rusher. After C.J. Anderson's fumble led to a Chargers touchdown that gave them the 13-7 lead, Manning was reinserted and the rest is history.

When I got to that point in the game, I was a bit peeved. Keep in mind, the Texans hadn't signed Osweiler yet. He actually had made a number of well-placed throws on the day.

When the Osweiler signing finally became official, I decided to go back and watch all of Brock's dropbacks/throws as a starter and find out the why. There are plenty of good ones, but here are three throws that tell a big part of his story as a starting quarterback in this league."Clutch"

One of the aspects of Osweiler's game that I love more than any other is the fact that this man wants the ball in crunch time. Against the Cincinnati Bengals on a Monday night in Denver…

1:32 in the 4th quarter

1st and 10

37-yard line.

The Bengals were playing cover two, essentially leaving the middle of the field available if any of his wideouts could break free into that area. Just prior to the play, Osweiler walked up to the line of scrimmage and altered something, even though it's not crystal clear what he adjusted. But, it worked.

Both of his outside receivers blew up the sideline to draw the safeties off the hashes and his in-line tight end Owen Daniels appeared as if he was just going to run a little option route and circle up between the rolled up corner and the outside linebacker to that side, right at the first down marker. Then, he darted back up the field into the void behind the linebackers and in front of the safeties.