Full Game Highlights: Texans fall to Falcons 21-19

Oct 08, 2023 at 03:05 PM
Houston Texans Staff
K Ka'imi Fairbairn sneaks a 38-yard field goal inside of the right upright to get the Texans on the board first against the Atlanta Falcons.

QB C.J. Stroud finds WR Tank Dell across middle of the field for a 22-yard gain against the Atlanta Falcons.

WR Nico Collins catches a pass and spins pass a defender on his way to a 25-yard gain against the Falcons.

TE Teagan Quitoriano makes a 22-yard leaping catch from QB C.J. Stroud in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons.

A 43-yard field goal from K Ka'imi Fairbairn pulls Houston to within a point of the Atlanta Falcons.

WR Tank Dell contorts his body and goes down to his knees for a 29-yard catch near end of the first half.

K Ka'imi Fairbairn's third field goal gives Houston a 9-7 lead at halftime over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Houston Texans defense swarms on Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson and forces a fumble in the second half of action.

K Ka'imi Fairbairn's fourth field goal of the game gives Houston a 12-7 lead over the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter of action.

S Jalen Pitre completes a key red-zone takeaway by recovering a bouncing ball off of Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith's fumble.

QB C.J. Stroud connects with WR Dalton Schultz for a 18-yard touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons.

Watch the full game highlights from the Week 5 matchup between the Houston Texans and the Atlanta Falcons.

