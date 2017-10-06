Game Status Report: Texans vs. Chiefs

Check out the final injury report for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs.
Houston Texans Win Best On Instagram At The 8th Annual Hashtag Sports Awards
"The Running of the Bull: How the Houston Texans' Mascot TORO Dominated Sports Social in 2025" also earned bronze honors in the Best on TikTok category.
Houston Texans and RODEOHOUSTON Introduce New Premium Seating Experience
Exclusive lounge-style seating with all-inclusive amenities available now.
HOUSTON TEXANS WIN BEST COMEDY VIDEO AT THE 18TH ANNUAL SHORTY AWARDS
The Houston Texans have been named the winner of Best Comedy Video at the 18th Annual Shorty Awards for "Owning the Moment: Leadership in the Age of Virality".
Houston Texans Announce 2026 Schedule
As they celebrate their 25th season, the Houston Texans 2026 regular season schedule features four primetime games and one international game.
Houston Texans Set To Play Jacksonville Jaguars At Wembley Stadium In NFL London Games On Oct. 18
The Houston Texans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 8:30 a.m. CT on NFL Network as part of the 2026 NFL London Games.
HOUSTON TEXANS SIGN PRO BOWL LB AZEEZ AL-SHAAIR TO EXTENSION
The Houston Texans have signed LB Azeez Al-Shaair to a contract extension, the team announced today.
Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans Team Up to Crown First-Ever Girls Flag Football Texas State Champions at University of North Texas
Two NFL franchises unite to grow the game and advocate for high school sanctioning
Houston Texans Name C-Suite Executives To Align For Continued Growth
Hannah McNair elevated to Chief Community Officer in newly expanded role.
HOUSTON TEXANS ANNOUNCE 2026 COACHING STAFF
The Houston Texans announced their 2026 coaching staff today.
HOUSTON TEXANS, HOWARD HUGHES COMMUNITIES, AND HARRIS COUNTY REVEAL PLANS FOR TORO DISTRICT IN BRIDGELAND
Public private partnership increases access to sports and educational programming, creating 17,000 jobs and providing county services to fast-growing Northwest Houston region
HOUSTON TEXANS ANNOUNCE GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS IN LANDMARK PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP WITH HARRIS COUNTY AND HOWARD HUGHES COMMUNITIES™
83-acre sports and entertainment district projected to generate $34 billion in economic impact, create 17,000 jobs, expand county services and infrastructure, and anchor long-term growth in Northwest Harris County