"A really good start" for Will Anderson Jr. 

Aug 11, 2023 at 01:59 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

230811-anderson-article

Preseason games may not count in football, but the experience always does for rookies like DE Will Anderson Jr.

Drafted No. 3 overall, Anderson played nine snaps in the Houston Texans preseason opener at New England Thursday night and finished with one tackle, bringing down Patriots RB Kevin Harris in the first quarter. Head Coach DeMeco Ryans stated what the stat sheet did not.

"I thought Will – he had a really good start, made a couple plays in there," Ryans said Friday. "Good first game for him. But it's also things to improve on just with alignment, technique, those things that he has to improve on, as well."

The Texans defense shined in the 20-9 victory, recording 3.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss and four quarterback hits. Houston held the Patriots offense to just 164 total net yards (76 rushing, 86 passing) on the night. Through the first two weeks of training camp and one preseason game, Ryans likes where his team is at heading into the regular season.

"I think we're right where we need to be," Ryans said. "The first two weeks of camp, guys are still learning. There are a lot of installs that we put in where guys are learning the schemes on all three phases of the game. They're learning, and now you get a chance to kind of slow that process down. There are no more installs. Now you get to continue to do the same things over and over again and see how guys can separate themselves – who can be consistent in their preparation, who can be consistent on the details of their job and their fundamentals."

The Texans will host the Dolphins for joint practices at the Houston Methodist Training Center on Aug. 16 and 17 ahead of their preseason matchup. Kickoff from NRG Stadium is set for Aug. 19 at 3 p.m. CT.

Related Content

news

DeMeco Ryans encouraged by C.J. Stroud's limited preseason debut

C.J. Stroud, who earned all the first-team reps in training camp recently, played just two series in his much-anticipated preseason debut for the Houston Texans. 
news

Rapid Reactions | Texans kick off DeMeco Ryans era with a 20-9 preseason win at New England

The Houston Texans began the DeMeco Ryans era with a convincing 20-9 win in New England.
news

Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 11

Hottest headlines from Tuesday's practice included offensive improvements, questions about preseason reps for starters and more. 
news

C.J Stroud expected to start, unofficial depth chart vs. Patriots, Astros in the White House | Daily Brew

C.J. Stroud will see his first NFL action as a starter on Thursday, the latest from Day 10 of camp, plus the Astros took a trip to the White House. 
news

Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 10

The Texans wrapped up Day 10 of training camp with C.J. Stroud getting more first-team reps, right tackle questions and a solid addition to the starting defensive line. 
news

Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 9

QB C.J. Stroud has his best day so far and more headlines from Day 9 of Houston Texans training camp. 
news

Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 8

QB C.J. Stroud received more first-team work, a few players returned to practice and a group of very special guests got to watch practice.
news

Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 7

The Houston Texans top headlines from Day 7 of Training Camp include big play during redzone action and a scary injury that had everyone take a knee on the field.
news

Rookie talents, Laremy Tunsil's new bling, Texans pup | Daily Brew

Houston Texans rookies Tank Dell and Will Anderson Jr. showing off their skills, plus the Texans add an adorable new puppy to the family. 
news

Tank Dell getting extra coaching from Jalen Pitre, Derek Stingley Jr.

Rookie Tank Dell is taking the coaching wherever and whenever he can, from both coaches and teammates. 
news

Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 6

The Houston Texans worked in full pads for second-straight day and here are the latest headlines on the offense, rookies like Tank Dell and Henry To'oTo'o and a new kicker in camp. 
Advertising