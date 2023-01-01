Gorilla Meat Tailgaters crowned 2022 H-E-B Tailgater of the Year

The Judging Panel included Houston Texans Legends Travis Johnson, Eric Brown and Anthony Hill. Additionally, Landry Locker and Figgy Fig of SportsRadio 610 and Joe Casiano from H-E-B took part in the judging, as did members from 2021 H-E-B Tailgater of the Year, Horns Up Tailgaters from the Orange Lot.

For the victory, Gorilla Meat Tailgaters took home a $1,000 H-E-B gift card, the coveted 2022 H-E-B Tailgater of the Year flag and the right to judge the 2023 H-E-B Tailgater of the Year competition. Every home game in 2023, they will join the H-E-B Tailgate Judges to crown the H-E-B Tailgater of the Game. Those winners will battle to be the 2023 H-E-B Tailgater of the Year at the end of the season.

Established in 2008, Gorilla Meat Tailgaters was joined in competition by Blue Lot's Bad News Bulls Tailgaters, Yellow Lot's Bulls on McNee and TORO's Tiki Bar, Orange Lot's Texans Gridiron Bulls and No Name Tailgaters and Red Lot's Xtreme Texas Cookers. Each of those teams won an H-E-B Prize Pack and a $250 H-E-B Gift Card.