Gorilla Meat Tailgaters crowned 2022 H-E-B Tailgater of the Year

Houston Texans fans are the best tailgaters in all the land, but who lays claim to the top tailgate in Houston?
Before Sunday's home finale at NRG Stadium, Gorilla Meat Tailgaters from the Maroon Lot were crowned the 2022 H-E-B Tailgaters of the Year! Having previously won in 2015, Gorilla Meat Tailgaters joins Battle Red Wagon Tailgaters from the Orange Lot as the only other two-time winner of the H-E-B Tailgater of the Year competition.
Rising above the competition, Gorilla Meat Tailgaters proved to be the best in terms of showing Texans spirit, H-E-B love, food quality and that overall tailgate 'WOW' factor. The excitement of this tailgate was amped up by their live Zydeco band – who had just wrapped a New Year's performance across the Louisiana border earlier that morning.
The Judging Panel included Houston Texans Legends Travis Johnson, Eric Brown and Anthony Hill. Additionally, Landry Locker and Figgy Fig of SportsRadio 610 and Joe Casiano from H-E-B took part in the judging, as did members from 2021 H-E-B Tailgater of the Year, Horns Up Tailgaters from the Orange Lot.
For the victory, Gorilla Meat Tailgaters took home a $1,000 H-E-B gift card, the coveted 2022 H-E-B Tailgater of the Year flag and the right to judge the 2023 H-E-B Tailgater of the Year competition. Every home game in 2023, they will join the H-E-B Tailgate Judges to crown the H-E-B Tailgater of the Game. Those winners will battle to be the 2023 H-E-B Tailgater of the Year at the end of the season.
Established in 2008, Gorilla Meat Tailgaters was joined in competition by Blue Lot's Bad News Bulls Tailgaters, Yellow Lot's Bulls on McNee and TORO's Tiki Bar, Orange Lot's Texans Gridiron Bulls and No Name Tailgaters and Red Lot's Xtreme Texas Cookers. Each of those teams won an H-E-B Prize Pack and a $250 H-E-B Gift Card.
The H-E-B Tailgater of the Year competition has been a part of Texans Gameday since the inaugural season in 2002. Learn more about the competition here.
On Sunday, all of the 2022 H-E-B Tailgaters of the Week competed to be crowned the 2022 H-E-B Tailgaters of the Year. The Gorilla Meat Tailgaters took home the title for the second time after making a big impression the judges with a delicious array of dishes.