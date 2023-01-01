Gorilla Meat Tailgaters crowned 2022 H-E-B Tailgater of the Year

Jan 01, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Houston Texans Staff

Houston Texans fans are the best tailgaters in all the land, but who lays claim to the top tailgate in Houston?

Before Sunday's home finale at NRG Stadium, Gorilla Meat Tailgaters from the Maroon Lot were crowned the 2022 H-E-B Tailgaters of the Year! Having previously won in 2015, Gorilla Meat Tailgaters joins Battle Red Wagon Tailgaters from the Orange Lot as the only other two-time winner of the H-E-B Tailgater of the Year competition.

Rising above the competition, Gorilla Meat Tailgaters proved to be the best in terms of showing Texans spirit, H-E-B love, food quality and that overall tailgate 'WOW' factor. The excitement of this tailgate was amped up by their live Zydeco band – who had just wrapped a New Year's performance across the Louisiana border earlier that morning.

The Judging Panel included Houston Texans Legends Travis Johnson, Eric Brown and Anthony Hill. Additionally, Landry Locker and Figgy Fig of SportsRadio 610 and Joe Casiano from H-E-B took part in the judging, as did members from 2021 H-E-B Tailgater of the Year, Horns Up Tailgaters from the Orange Lot.

For the victory, Gorilla Meat Tailgaters took home a $1,000 H-E-B gift card, the coveted 2022 H-E-B Tailgater of the Year flag and the right to judge the 2023 H-E-B Tailgater of the Year competition. Every home game in 2023, they will join the H-E-B Tailgate Judges to crown the H-E-B Tailgater of the Game. Those winners will battle to be the 2023 H-E-B Tailgater of the Year at the end of the season.

Established in 2008, Gorilla Meat Tailgaters was joined in competition by Blue Lot's Bad News Bulls Tailgaters, Yellow Lot's Bulls on McNee and TORO's Tiki Bar, Orange Lot's Texans Gridiron Bulls and No Name Tailgaters and Red Lot's Xtreme Texas Cookers. Each of those teams won an H-E-B Prize Pack and a $250 H-E-B Gift Card.

The H-E-B Tailgater of the Year competition has been a part of Texans Gameday since the inaugural season in 2002. Learn more about the competition here.

📸 | 2022 H-E-B Tailgater of the Year

On Sunday, all of the 2022 H-E-B Tailgaters of the Week competed to be crowned the 2022 H-E-B Tailgaters of the Year. The Gorilla Meat Tailgaters took home the title for the second time after making a big impression the judges with a delicious array of dishes.

A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
1 / 32

A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
2 / 32

A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
3 / 32

A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
4 / 32

A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
5 / 32

A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
6 / 32

A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
7 / 32

A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
8 / 32

A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
9 / 32

A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
10 / 32

A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
11 / 32

A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
12 / 32

A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
13 / 32

A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
14 / 32

A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
15 / 32

A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
16 / 32

A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
17 / 32

A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
18 / 32

A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
19 / 32

A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
20 / 32

A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
21 / 32

A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
22 / 32

A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
23 / 32

A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
24 / 32

A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
25 / 32

A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
26 / 32

A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
27 / 32

A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
28 / 32

A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
29 / 32

A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
30 / 32

A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
31 / 32

A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
32 / 32

A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Texans fans have the chance to win big on Fan Appreciation Day presented by Verizon

In honor of Fan Appreciation Day presented by Verizon, fans will have the opportunity to win prizes throughout the week leading up to Texans vs. Jaguars and at the game.

news

Houston Texans unveil Fan First Deals to elevate gameday experience for fans

The Houston Texans, in partnership with Aramark, are slashing prices on four of the most popular concession items for all Texans home games during the 2022 season.

news

Texans fans had the chance to win more than $30,000 in prizes on Fan Appreciation Day presented by Verizon

In honor of Fan Appreciation Day presented by Verizon, fans at the game had the opportunity to win 21 different prizes valued at more than $30,000 throughout the game.

news

Texans Gameday Promotions

This season, Papa John's and Jack in the Box are giving away discounts for every Houston Texans game.

news

2021 Winter Storm Heroes

The Houston Texans reached out to fans to highlight local heroes that emerged during the 2021 Winter Storm.

news

The Texans sent four Texas Children's health care workers to Super Bowl LV

The Houston Texans sent four vaccinated health care workers to Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay as part of the NFL's celebration of frontline medical heroes.

news

Texans surprise four health care workers with tickets to Super Bowl LV | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are sending four vaccinated health care workers to Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay as part of the NFL's celebration of frontline medical heroes.

news

Fan Appreciation Day filled with prizes and giveaways

Texan fans in attendance to the Fan Appreciation Game on January 3rd will be awarded for their support - totaling up to over $5,000 in value.

news

Deep Steel Sunday this weekend vs. Bengals

The Houston Texans will sport their color rush jerseys as they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Dec. 27 in the annual Deep Steel Sunday game presented by Hyundai. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT at NRG Stadium.

news

Free "We Are Texans" Car Stenciling for fans

Before the Texans take on the Colts for Battle Red Day, show your team spirit as you drive around the city by joining us for FREE for the first-ever, drive-through Rival Rally: Car Stenciling event presented by Mattress Firm!

news

Nominate someone for the NFL Fan of the Year | Daily Brew

Are you or someone you know the biggest Houston Texans fan?

Advertising