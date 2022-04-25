High Degree of Difficulty in the 2022 Texans Schedule | Vandermeer's View

Apr 25, 2022 at 05:24 PM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

A look at the schedule post free agency reveals that the opponents have gotten a B-12 shot of talent, making it even more dangerous than originally thought.

We knew the foes the moment the season was over. Since then, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson have been added to Denver and Cleveland, respectively. Yannick Ngakoue has taken his fumble forcing talents to Indy, Tyreek Hill will be downfield for the Dolphins and Davante Adams will catch passes for the Raiders. And this is just a few of the additions.

The line up of opposing quarterbacks will be as daunting as we've ever seen. 2020 had a very tough start with Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Ben Roethlisberger and Kirk Cousins to begin the season, with Aaron Rodgers down the line.

We don't know the batting order yet but Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Wilson, Watson, Matt Ryan, Dak Prescott and Derek Carr make for a 'murderer's row' type QB line-up. And that's not taking anything away from Ryan Tannehill, Jalen Hurts and a developing Trevor Lawrence.

Houston takes on three of the top four 2021 offenses and five of the top 10 defenses. And everyone is trying to get better.

But that obviously includes the Texans. Houston's improvement potential will largely depend on the development of Davis Mills, offensive revisions and an infusion of rookie talent that will be needed to successfully navigate through this schedule.

The home slate is peppered with challenges from the Kansas City Chiefs, L.A. Chargers, Philadelphia, Washington and Cleveland to go along with the AFC South enemies.

The road trips are to outstanding locations including Chicago, Dallas, New York, Las Vegas, Miami and Denver. The 17 game schedule means there is an imbalance of home and road games. Since the AFC had nine home tilts last year the Texans have to take their turn to play more road contests in 2022.

We'll be ready for the adventure. You never know how things will play out but this appears to be as tough a slate as Houston has ever experienced.

Click here to join The Stampede and be the first to hear when the 2022 Texans Schedule is released.

Related Content

news

7 things to know about the Texans 2022 Schedule

In no particular order, here are seven things to know about the Texans 2022 schedule.

news

Top 11 storylines to follow for schedule release

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris outlines the top 11 storylines to follow ahead of the 2022 NFL Schedule Release on Thursday, May 12th.

news

Key Matchups | 2022 Texans Schedule

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris looks at key matchups with each of the Texans 2022 Opponents.

news

Dynamic Destinations | 2022 Texans Away Games

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer looks at each of the cities and stadiums the Texans will visit during the 2022 season.

news

AFC South Breakdown: Jacksonville Jaguars | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Our best predictions for the Texans first five games of 2022

Texans Radio predicts the first five games of the 2022 Texans Schedule in the Schedule Pick 'Em contest presented by Caesars Rewards.

news

Key roster moves for Texans 2022 opponents | Additional teams based on standings

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris dives into the key roster moves the Texans' remaining 2021 opponents based on devision finish have made during 2022 free agency.

news

Key roster moves for Texans 2022 opponents | AFC West

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris dives into the key roster moves the Texans' AFC West opponents have made during 2022 free agency.

news

Key roster moves for Texans 2022 opponents | NFC East

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris dives into the key roster moves the Texans' NFC East opponents have made during 2022 free agency.

news

Key roster moves for Texans 2022 opponents | AFC South

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris dives into the key roster moves the Texans' AFC South opponents have made during 2022 free agency.

news

Texans now know their 2022 opponents

The dates and times aren't known yet, but the Houston Texans know for sure who and where their opponents will be in the fall of 2022.

Advertising