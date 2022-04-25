High Degree of Difficulty in the 2022 Texans Schedule | Vandermeer's View

A look at the schedule post free agency reveals that the opponents have gotten a B-12 shot of talent, making it even more dangerous than originally thought.

We knew the foes the moment the season was over. Since then, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson have been added to Denver and Cleveland, respectively. Yannick Ngakoue has taken his fumble forcing talents to Indy, Tyreek Hill will be downfield for the Dolphins and Davante Adams will catch passes for the Raiders. And this is just a few of the additions.

The line up of opposing quarterbacks will be as daunting as we've ever seen. 2020 had a very tough start with Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Ben Roethlisberger and Kirk Cousins to begin the season, with Aaron Rodgers down the line.

We don't know the batting order yet but Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Wilson, Watson, Matt Ryan, Dak Prescott and Derek Carr make for a 'murderer's row' type QB line-up. And that's not taking anything away from Ryan Tannehill, Jalen Hurts and a developing Trevor Lawrence.

Houston takes on three of the top four 2021 offenses and five of the top 10 defenses. And everyone is trying to get better.

But that obviously includes the Texans. Houston's improvement potential will largely depend on the development of Davis Mills, offensive revisions and an infusion of rookie talent that will be needed to successfully navigate through this schedule.

The home slate is peppered with challenges from the Kansas City Chiefs, L.A. Chargers, Philadelphia, Washington and Cleveland to go along with the AFC South enemies.

The road trips are to outstanding locations including Chicago, Dallas, New York, Las Vegas, Miami and Denver. The 17 game schedule means there is an imbalance of home and road games. Since the AFC had nine home tilts last year the Texans have to take their turn to play more road contests in 2022.