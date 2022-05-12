Texans to open 2022 season at home against Indianapolis Colts

May 12, 2022 at 05:10 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans will open their 2022 campaign at home against the Indianapolis Colts, the NFL announced Thursday. The NFL revealed the Week 1 games just hours before the complete 17-week schedule release at 7 p.m. CT. This will mark the third time in franchise history that the Texans will open the regular season at home against the Colts. In back-to-back campaigns in 2010 and 2011, Houston won both of its home openers against its division rival.

On Sept. 12, 2010, the Texans defeated Peyton Manning and the Colts 34-24. Even though Manning completed 40-of-57 passes for 433 yards and threw three touchdown passes, the Colts could not stop the Texans ground game. Arian Foster kicked off his first All-Pro season by scoring three rushing touchdowns and 231 yards on 33 carries (7.0 average).

In 2011, Houston beat the Colts 34-7. Andre Johnson caught seven passes for 95 yards (13.6 average) and one touchdown. Jacoby Jones scored on a 79-yard touchdown on a punt return and Ben Tate carried the ball 24 times for 116 yards and touchdown with Foster inactive. Houston's defense sacked Kerry Collins three times, twice by Mario Williams who also recorded a tackle for loss, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble. Antonio Smith had the other sack as well as two quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

This year, the Texans will face the Colts with a new quarterback under center, former Falcons QB Matt Ryan. Indianapolis traded for the 15-year-veteran this offseason after opening the past five seasons with a new quarterback: Carson Wentz (2021), Philip Rivers (2020), Jacoby Brissett (2019), Scott Tolzien (2017) and Andrew Luck (2016).

Advertising