Numbers to Know About Texans 2022 Regular Season Schedule

May 12, 2022 at 07:06 PM
Houston Texans Staff

The 2022 NFL Regular Season Schedule Release was Thursday night, and the Texans know when they'll play this season's opponents. Here are a few key numbers to know about the upcoming season and slate of games for Houston.

1 - Houston plays one game in prime time, on Thursday, November 3 versus Philadelphia

2 - Number of back-to-back road trips (Week 2 at Denver, Week 3 at Chicago, and Week 5 at Jacksonville, Week 7 at Las Vegas) for the Texans this season

4 - A quartet of teams on the Texans schedule will feature a new head coach: Denver (Nathaniel Hackett), Jacksonville (Doug Pederson), Las Vegas (Josh McDaniels) and Miami (Mike McDaniel)

4 - The Texans will play road contests in each of the four time zones in the Continental United States this year. They face the Raiders in the Pacific Time Zone, the Broncos in the Mountain Time Zone, Chicago, Dallas and Tennessee in the Central Time Zone, and Jacksonville, Indianapolis, New York Giants, Miami in the Eastern Time Zone.

4 - Number of games the Texans won't kick off at Noon CT

5 - The Texans will play five games and then have their bye week off

6 - Number of games the Texans will play against a team that made the playoffs in 2021: home and away versus the Titans, home versus the Chiefs and Eagles, away against the Raiders and Cowboys

6 - Number of games in which the Texans face a team that lost 10 or more contests in 2021: Commanders and Jaguars at NRG Stadium, Jaguars, Bears, Broncos and Giants on the road

8 - Home games at NRG Stadium this fall

9 - Road games in 2022

450 - Air miles traveled (round-trip), for the shortest road trip this season, which is against the Dallas Cowboys.

2,800 -Distance in air miles (round-trip) for the season's longest road trip, which is against the New York Giants.

15,826 - Total number of air miles (round-trip) for the Texans' nine road journeys in 2022

