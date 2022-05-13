"We can't do it without our fans": Lovie Smith on important Fourth Phase

The Texans open the season against an AFC South rival, and Lovie Smith pointed to the importance of a vocal NRG Stadium crowd.
The new Head Coach and Houston host the Colts in Week 1. In 2021, the Texans won both games against the Jaguars, split with the Titans, but were soundly defeated both times by Indianapolis. Houston fell by a combined margin of 62-3 in those two losses. In addition to improving the talent and scheme on the field, Smith is hoping for help from the fans.
"In order for us to complete this overhaul of our program, to get back, and to take control of the division, we can't do it without our fans," Smith said. "That fourth phase. I know they're gong to be excited and pumped up for that opening game, and we're going to show up too."
Fan support at home is one thing. But Smith is also enthusiastic about seeing the Texans faithful on the road. Houston plays nine contests away in 2022, with the first one in Week 2 at the Broncos.
"I know our Traveling Texans are pretty excited," Smith said. "Led by Pamela Irby, I know they're going to show up in numbers, and we're going to need them. Starting with that Denver game, going out there. With our schedule, you get a chance to go to so many traditional stadiums. In order for us to complete this overhaul of our program, we need to be able to travel well on the road."
Smith and the Texans started Rookie Minicamp on Friday at NRG Stadium and the Houston Methodist Training Center.