"We can't do it without our fans": Lovie Smith on important Fourth Phase

Fan support at home is one thing. But Smith is also enthusiastic about seeing the Texans faithful on the road. Houston plays nine contests away in 2022, with the first one in Week 2 at the Broncos.

"I know our Traveling Texans are pretty excited," Smith said. "Led by Pamela Irby, I know they're going to show up in numbers, and we're going to need them. Starting with that Denver game, going out there. With our schedule, you get a chance to go to so many traditional stadiums. In order for us to complete this overhaul of our program, we need to be able to travel well on the road."