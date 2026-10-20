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Girls Flag Football Approved As Official UIL Pilot Program For 2028-2029 School Year

Houston Texans support fuels vote to expand opportunities to female student-athletes.

Oct 20, 2026 at 12:16 PM
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Houston Texans Public Relations
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HOUSTON – The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has approved girls flag football as an official pilot program for the 2028-2029 school year. Led by Chief Community Officer and Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair, the Texans have championed the sport since the inception of its Girls Flag Football Program in 2023.

"While an official pilot program is a step forward in our mission to sanction girls flag football, I'm disappointed that official sanctioning will be delayed another three years," McNair said. "I appreciate the continued progress made in expanding opportunities for deserving female student-athletes and the recognition of this sport's positive impact on and off the field. At the Texans, we will continue to provide access to flag football for thousands of girls across our state as we look forward to the day we Make Texas Next."

Over the last several years, McNair, who also serves as Co-Chair of the NFL's Flag Football Committee, has led a statewide effort with Charlotte Jones and the Dallas Cowboys to advocate, engage and collaborate with leaders across Texas to sanction the sport.

Since 2023, the Texans' Girls Flag Program has grown more than 1,525 percent, further cementing girls' interest in the fastest growing sport in the U.S. By 2027, more than 270 Texas schools and nearly 6,000 female student-athletes are committed to participate in girls flag programs, representing more than 18% of Texas high schools.

To learn more about the Texans' Girls Flag Program, visit www.houstontexans.com/girlsflag.

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