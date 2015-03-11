Hoyer reunited with O'Brien, Godsey, Mallett

"Those were some of the best times of my career," Hoyer said in November. "Obviously, going to a Super Bowl, when you spend that much time in a room with each other and you're meeting and going over film and stuff like that, it was enjoyable and I definitely miss it. It was a great group of guys between me, Ryan (Mallett), Tom (Brady), Billy (O'Brien) and obviously (George) Godsey, too. It was fun. That was a special year. We came up a little short at the end, but it was a special time for me."

While O'Brien and Godsey coached Hoyer from 2009 to 2011 before parting ways, Mallett had just one season with the Texans newest quarterback before Hoyer left for stints with Pittsburgh, Arizona, and ultimately, Cleveland. The two served as backups to Tom Brady and got along well despite the short time together.

"Brian helped me out a lot when I got there," Mallett said in November 2014. "He didn't turn his shoulder to me or anything. That's why I say he's a good guy."

Mallett and Hoyer, briefly reunited on opposing sidelines on Nov. 16 when the Texans defeated Cleveland 23-7, will compete for the Texans starting quarterback position heading into the 2015 season.

"For me, nothing has ever been handed to me," Hoyer said. "I'm not asking for it to start now. I've dealt with a lot of competition throughout my entire career, so it's not something that I shy away from. Obviously, I chose to come here knowing that Ryan is here. It will make both of us better. We have a good relationship so it will be good for the entire team to see two guys like us go out there and work hard and do whatever we can to help this team win."