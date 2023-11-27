Injury updates, a key starter returned today...and Juice | 1-Minute Recap

A day after their Week 12 game against the Jaguars, the Houston Texans spent Monday in meetings, doing rehab and strength and conditioning work, studying game video and more. Head Coach DeMeco Ryans met with the media inside NRG Stadium during an afternoon press conference. Here are some of the key storylines from the day, which you can read in less than 60 seconds.

Comings and goings

Offensive lineman Tytus Howard left Sunday's loss to Jacksonville with a knee injury. Ryans didn't have an update on the fifth-year veteran's status for the weeks ahead.

The team welcomed back linebacker Denzel Perryman on Monday. The veteran had been suspended the past two games, and he was back in the building after the hiatus.

Ryans is glad to have Perryman back in the fold. The linebacker has started five of the six games in which he's played this year, with 41 total tackles, four tackles for a loss and a half-sack.

"We're excited to get Denzel back," Ryans said. "Denzel brings a physical presence to our defense that we definitely need. The experience that he brings will definitely help us out on defense."

Officials' review

There were several questionable calls—against both teams--made by the officials yesterday. Ryans was asked about it and he explained what the organization's reaction was.

"We'll submit some calls but we'll let the league handle that, from that perspective," Ryans said.

Juice thoughts

With Howard's exit at the end of the first quarter, the Texans called upon rookie Juice Scruggs to take his spot at left guard. Scruggs was in on 46 snaps for the Houston offense Sunday, and Ryans was pleased with the rookie's first action.

"It was good to see Juice in there get some time," Ryans said. "I think he did a good job. He stepped in for his first action in a long time. He stepped in and did a really nice job for us. Juice will only continue to improve with the more reps that he takes."

Scruggs was a second-round pick in the NFL Draft in April. He played center during the preseason, and was injured at New Orleans in the final tuneup before the regular season.

Denver vs. Us

The Broncos, winners of five straights games, are in town next Sunday at noon. Like the Texans, they're 6-5 in 2023.

But according to Ryans, he's not initially focused so much on what Denver does well.