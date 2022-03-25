Key roster moves for Texans 2022 opponents | AFC South

Mar 25, 2022 at 05:52 PM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

The Texans 2022 schedule will be as challenging as any other, but there have been so many changes for the 14 teams on the Texans schedule that it might make sense to see how each team has been impacted. So, let's take a look at the opponents, starting in the division.

Jacksonville (home & away)

Three Key additions - OG Brandon Scherff, WR Christian Kirk, CB Darious Williams -The additions on offense noted above, along with new head coach Doug Pederson, should do nothing but help 2nd year QB Trevor Lawrence. With the added ammunition, the Jaguars offense should be a completely different animal in 2022. If it isn't, there are bigger, much BIGGER, issues at hand.

One Key Loss - ILB Myles Jack - I never liked seeing #44 on the other side of the field, but the Jaguars released him and added Foye Oluokun from the Falcons

Tennessee (home & away)

Three Key additions - WR Robert Woods (trade with LA), TE Austin Hooper, OG/OT Jamarco Jones - The two pass catchers should complement WR A.J. Brown and underrated WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine well. That duo should also give QB Ryan Tannehill more weapons to throw the football other than WR A.J. Brown and underrated WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

One Key Loss - LG Rodger Saffold - Regardless of the reason for being released, Saffold's departure leaves a massive hole at the guard spot next to LT Taylor Lewan

Indianapolis (home & away)

Three Key additions - QB Matt Ryan, Edge Yannick Ngakoue, CB Brandon Facyson - After Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders, the questions of who was next filled the Indy airwaves. Then, the pursuit of former Texans QB Deshaun Watson happened, which indirectly opened the door for GM Chris Ballard to barge in and trade for Pro Bowl QB Ryan

One Key Loss - G Mark Glowinski - He was the equivalent of Texans G Mike Brisiel from years gone by - tough, physical and WAY underrated. Not upset to see him leave the division, honestly.

Advertising