Lovie Smith Evaluates Prospects at Georgia's Pro Day

Lovie Smith was checking out some national champions on Wednesday.
The Texans Head Coach was in Athens, Georgia for the University of Georgia's Pro Day. The Bulldogs won the NCAA title in January, and are loaded with NFL Draft prospects. Smith and company currently have nine selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, including the third overall pick. Four of those nine choices are in the top 80, overall.
Houston's taken one player from Georgia in the NFL Draft: offensive lineman Ben Jones in 2012. He was a fourth round selection that season, and wound up starting 43 games in four years with Houston, before leaving for Tennessee in free agency.
16 Bulldogs worked out for NFL personnel today. Defensive lineman Travon Walker (6-5, 270 lbs), who's been tabbed to Houston by at least five different mock drafters, was one of many Georgia standouts who impressed.
Smith enjoys Draft preparation, from the college all star games, to the NFL Scouting Combine, interviews and now Pro Days.
Many other colleges have held their pro days, and the process will continue through the first week of April. For a list of more pro days, please click HERE.
