Mock Draft Survey 6.0: WR the favorite

It's finally here. Tomorrow we'll be fully immersed in the NFL Draft. The Texans own the 16th pick, and before we know it, the first round will have come and gone.
There are a lot of possibilities at that spot, so we analyzed 27 different Mock Drafts from around the web and compiled them in the chart below.
Wide receiver was by far the most-selected position the experts had the Texans taking, with 14. Pass rusher (outside linebacker/defensive end) had six mock drafters tagging them to the Texans, while defensive lineman and cornerback had three and two, respectively.
The most-chosen player for Houston was USC WR Nelson Agholor and UCF WR Breshad Perriman. Each player was selected four times.Mock Draft Breakdown (27 mocks)
WR: 14 (52%)
DE/OLB: 6 (22%)
DL: 3 (11%)
CB: 2 (7%)
RB: 1 (3%)
S: 1 (3%)**[
MOCK 1.0](http://www.houstontexans.com/news/article-2/Texans-Mock-Draft-Survey-10/49bd5a92-acae-4d6b-aed5-82d887630c65)**
MOCK 4.0
MOCK 5.0
Who do YOU think should be the pick? Let us know in the comments below.Leave your input in the comments section below.
|Website (Writer)
|Pick
|Latest Mock
|Last Mock
|ESPN.com (Todd McShay)
|WR Nelson Agholor, USC
|Apr. 22
|3/30: WR Dorial Green-Beckham, Missouri
|ESPN.com (Mel Kiper)
|OLB Bud Dupree, Kentucky
|Apr. 9
|3/5: OL La'El Collins, LSU
|Houston Chronicle (John McClain)
|S Landon Collins, Alabama
|Apr. 23
|4/16: OLB Randy Gregory, Nebraska
|NFL.com (Daniel Jeremiah)
|WR Nelson Agholor, USC
|Apr. 20
|3/18: WR Jaelen Strong, Arizona State
|NFL.com (Bucky Brooks)
|CB Kevin Johnson, Wake Forest
|Apr. 23
|3/30: CB Kevin Johnson, Wake Forest
|NFL.com (Charley Casserly)
|WR Nelson Agholor, USC
|Apr. 27
|4/13: CB Marcus Peters, Washington
|NFL.com (Charles Davis)
|WR Breshad Perriman, UCF
|Apr. 28
|4/15: RB Todd Gurley, Georgia
|NFL.com (Lance Zierlein)
|WR Breshad Perriman, UCF
|Apr. 22
|4/8: CB Jalen Collins, LSU
|NFL.com (Brian Baldinger)
|WR DeVante Parker, Louisville
|Apr. 24
|4/6: WR Dorial Green-Beckham, Missouri
|Sports Illustrated (Peter King)
|WR Phillip Dorsett, Miami
|Apr. 28
|4/1: CB Kevin Johnson, Wake Forest
|Sports Illustrated (Don Banks)
|OLB Shane Ray, Missouri
|Apr. 16
|4/9: CB Marcus Peters, Washington
|SportsIllustrated.com (Chris Burke)
|LB Shaq Thompson, Washington
|Apr. 14
|3/13: LB Shaq Thompson, Washington
|CBSSports.com (Rob Rang)
|WR DeVante Parker, Louisville
|Apr. 27
|3/29: DE Shane Ray, Missouri
|CBSSports.com (Dane Brugler)
|OLB Randy Gregory, Nebraska
|Apr. 27
|3/29: OLB Bud Dupree, Kentucky
|CBSSports.com (Pete Prisco)
|OLB Shane Ray, Missouri
|Apr. 22.
|3/24: OLB Shane Ray, Missouri
|CBSSports.com (Will Brinson)
|WR Breshad Perriman, UCF
|Apr. 22
|3/23: OLB Shane Ray, Missouri
|CBSSports.com (Pat Kirwan)
|NT Danny Shelton, Washington
|Mar. 5
|2/24: S Landon Collins, Alabama
|Bleacher Report (Matt Miller)
|OLB Vic Beasley, Clemson
|Apr. 28
|3/24: OLB Bud Dupree, Kentucky
|Josh Norris (Rotoworld/NBC Sports)
|DL Arik Armstead, Oregon
|Apr. 25
|4/14: LB Eric Kendricks, UCLA
|Yahoo! Sports (Eric Edholm)
|RB Todd Gurley, Georgia
|Apr. 16
|3/24: RB Todd Gurley, Georgia
|FOXSports.com (Peter Schrager)
|WR Nelson Agholor, USC
|Apr. 13
|3/23: DL Malcolm Brown, Texas
|Optimum Scouting (Eric Galko)
CB Trae Waynes, Michigan State
WR DeVante Parker, Louisville
DL Arik Armstead, Oregon
WR Jaelen Strong, Arizona State
Texans analyst and radio sideline reporter John Harris unveiled his top 100 prospects for the NFL Draft. (Photos courtesy of AP)