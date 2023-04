New favorite emerges for Texans at #12 | Mock Draft Roundup, 5.0

There's a new favorite for the Texans at 12 overall.

A new crop of mock drafts were recently released, and nearly a third of them predicted the Texans would use the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The wide receiver was tabbed to Houston in 14 of 47 (29.8%) mock drafts. Last season he appeared in just three games because of injury, but in 2021 he caught 95 passes for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns.

Just behind Smith-Njigba was TCU pass-catcher Quentin Johnston. He was mocked to the Texans by eight (17%) different experts.

Appearing on seven (14.9%) mock drafts as a Houston pick was Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness, while Georgia defensive lineman Nolan Smith was a Texans selection in six different mock drafts.

Overall, wide receiver was the choice in 57.4 percent of the most recent mocks, while a defensive lineman checked in at 36.2 percent.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was the overwhelming favorite in yesterday's Mock Draft Roundup for the second overall pick, appearing in more than 70 percent of the mocks.