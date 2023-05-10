New uni combos, bullish on 2023, picks left for 2024 | Dear Drew

May 10, 2023 at 11:25 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Got a question about the Texans? Life in general? Drew Dougherty's your guy. He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking HERE.

James Threadgill: Dear Drew, Would the Texans ever go with a uniform color scheme of red helmet, white shirt and blue pants?
DD: Sure, why not? They're going through a formal process of altering the uniform for the 2024 NFL season, as Hannah McNair explained Monday at the annual Houston Texans Charity Golf Classic. Ultimately, there will be plenty of options. The one you suggested above might not be seen often, if at all. Or it might catch fire. But it's certainly a possibility.

Norma Pantoja: Dear Drew, Will J.J. Watt be joining our coaching staff for the 2023 season?
DD: No. Watt was really excited for the Texans when they hired his old teammate DeMeco Ryans, and Watt also chimed in on Houston's NFL Draft moves. But he's in his first year of retirement and has said he's not interested in NFL coaching right now. He and his wife have a baby boy, they've invested in a soccer team overseas, and he's surely into an array of other businesses and ventures that I'm sure we'll hear about in the future. Watt's plenty busy and won't be on the Texans staff this year.

I-Min Michael Mau: Dear Drew I am feeling bullish about the team this year. I think they can make the playoffs as a wild card. What do you think?DD: Far stranger things have happened. They've struggled mightily each of the last three seasons, but there's plenty of optimism around the building now with Ryans and the coaching staff, some key free agent acquisitions, and some eye-opening Draft picks and moves.

We'll obviously know a lot more when the games get played, but on paper this team is looking better. Making the playoffs would be a massive jump forward, and probably isn't likely, but it certainly isn't out of the realm of possibility.

Leonard Hoffman: Dear Drew, With all the trades this year, how many draft picks do the Texans for 2024?DD: Eight. The Texans have a pick in the first through third rounds, two in the fourth, a fifth, none in the sixth and a pair of sevenths. As you pointed out, Houston made eight trades during the NFL Draft this year and took nine players overall. Some of those trades involved picks in 2024, and the result is the pick order below.

Table inside Article
TEXANS 2024 NFL DRAFT PICKS, BY ROUND
1ST (FROM CLEVELAND)
2ND
3RD (FROM PHILADELPHIA)
4TH
4TH (FROM CLEVELAND)
5TH
7TH
7TH

Related Content

news

Staff announcement, Draft trades & more | Dear Drew

Texans TV's Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about making trades during the NFL Draft, the new Houston Texans coaching staff under DeMeco Ryans and much more.

news

Questions about QB, the Draft, J.J. Watt helping DeMeco Ryans | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about DeMeco Ryans' coaching staff, J.J. Watt possibly helping out, possible color changes to the Houston Texans uniform and more.

news

Draft possibilities, two years ahead & more... | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered Houston Texans fan questions about the likelihood of drafting a QB this April, the two-year outlook and much more.

news

2 QB's and a Pro Bowl possibility | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about the quarterbacks, Dameon Pierce's availability and the Pro Bowl.

news

Change on the way, Draft chatter & inspiration | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about a change at quarterback, what the Texans might do in the NFL Draft and much more.

news

Offensive trio, QB play, Draft | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about the offense, the starting quarterback and much more.

news

Changes?, Eno Benjamin & John Metchie | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about a possible change at quarterback, new running back Eno Benjamin and more.

news

Dameon Pierce vs. Arian Foster | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about a few different topics, including whether or not Dameon Pierce is better than Arian Foster.

news

Dameon Pierce and Draft chatter | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about RB Dameon Pierce, the 2023 NFL Draft and more.

news

Injury update and offensive changes | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about Houston Texans WR Nico Collins, the play-calling on offense and more.

news

Post-Bye Week changes and 2023 Draft | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about what the team might change up after the Bye Week, the 2023 NFL Draft, and more.

Advertising