A 107th Pick Went to 9 Straight Pro Bowls | Draft Pick History

Apr 11, 2022 at 11:32 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the sixth article in a series examining the history of all 11 Texans selections. HoustonTexans.com is looking back through NFL history at some of the more notable players picked in the spots where the Texans are drafting in 2022. Today, we're checking out the 107th overall pick, which is in the fourth round. We've also profiled the following:

108th overall pick (4th Round)
183rd overall pick (6th Round)205th overall pick (6th Round-Green Bay)
207th overall pick (6th Round-San Francisco through New York Jets)
245th overall pick (7th Round-Dallas)

A 107th overall pick once went to nine straight Pro Bowls. The Texans would gladly replicate that in 2022 with their fourth-rounder.

As part of the trade with Cleveland last month, Houston acquired the Browns' fourth-round selection, which is 107th overall in the Draft. That pick was originally Detroit's.

The man who played in the nine Pro Bowls was guard Walt Sweeney. The Syracuse product was actually Cleveland's eighth-round selection in 1963. But he never suited up for the Browns, because the San Diego Chargers chose Sweeney in the first round of that year's AFL Draft at second overall. Starting in 1964, Sweeney was a Pro Bowler every year through 1972. He helped the Chargers win an AFL title and concluded his 13-year pro career with a pair of seasons in Washington. In all, Sweeney started 167 games.

90 men have been drafted 107th overall since 1938. Of those 90, 64 would appear in at least one NFL regular season game. 11 would go on to start in at least 32 or more contests, and Sweeney's the lone 107th overall selection to start in more than 100 career games.

In 1973, the Bears picked defensive back Allan Ellis in the fifth round out of UCLA. He wound up picking off 22 passes in his career, and was selected to the 1977 Pro Bowl. Ellis started 81 games in seven seasons for Chicago, and then six more in his eighth and final NFL season with San Diego in 1981.

The 49ers selected offensive lineman Ted Connolly in the ninth round of the 1954 NFL Draft out of Tulsa. Connolly started 62 games over the next eight season with San Francisco, and was a Pro Bowler in 1961 at right guard. He finished his nine-year NFL career by appearing in 10 more games for the Browns in 1963.

The Texans have 11 picks in this year’s NFL Draft, which begins Thursday, April 28 in Las Vegas. The franchise will host a Draft Party for fans that evening at Miller Outdoor Theatre in Houston.

Houston started its offseason conditioning program on Monday morning at NRG Stadium.

2022 Ticketing Information

Get your tickets today or renew your season tickets for the Houston Texans 2022 Season.

Related Content

news

Excellence at 80th overall | Draft Pick History

The Houston Texans own the 80th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Throughout NFL history, several players picked in that spot have gone on to excellent careers. Two even wound up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

What will the Texans do with multiple first round Draft picks? | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris looks back at what teams with multiple first round 2021 NFL Draft picks did and how their picks' rookie seasons went.

news

Best 108th Pick Ever was 6-Time Pro Bowler | Draft Pick History

One of the the Texans 11 NFL Draft picks in 2022 is the 108th overall. We examine the history of the 108th pick in NFL history, and point out a few of the better ones to ever suit up.

news

Categorizing the Running Backs | 2022 Draft Prospects

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris analyses the potential running back prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Draft Profile Series: Purdue DL George Karlaftis

D.J. Fezler, who covers Purdue University football and basketball for Sports Illustrated, gives insight on DL George Karlaftis.

news

Bo Knows...the Texans at 183 | Draft Pick History

Houston has 11 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, and three of those 11 are sixth-rounders. The first of those three is the 183rd overall selection.

news

Nuggets of Gold at 205 | Draft Pick History

The 205th pick has struggled to make an impact in NFL history, but there have been some major success stories.

news

1st-round Trade(s) to Discuss | In the Lab

Team Analyst John Harris completed his first mock draft, and has the Texans making a trade. He discussed the fruits of that haul and much more with Drew Dougherty of Texans TV.

news

Some 207th Overall Picks Have Proved Fruitful | Draft Pick History

Of the Texans' 11 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, their second to last is 207th overall. Here's a look at some of key stats and notable players who've been picked at that spot.

news

Draft Party: Bigger and Better Than Ever | Vandermeer's View

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer looks ahead to the 2022 Texans Draft Party presented be Miller Lite.

news

Harris 100 | Mock Draft 1.0

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris makes his first predictions for Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Advertising