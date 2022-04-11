A 107th Pick Went to 9 Straight Pro Bowls | Draft Pick History

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the sixth article in a series examining the history of all 11 Texans selections. HoustonTexans.com is looking back through NFL history at some of the more notable players picked in the spots where the Texans are drafting in 2022. Today, we're checking out the 107th overall pick, which is in the fourth round. We've also profiled the following:

A 107th overall pick once went to nine straight Pro Bowls. The Texans would gladly replicate that in 2022 with their fourth-rounder.

As part of the trade with Cleveland last month, Houston acquired the Browns' fourth-round selection, which is 107th overall in the Draft. That pick was originally Detroit's.

The man who played in the nine Pro Bowls was guard Walt Sweeney. The Syracuse product was actually Cleveland's eighth-round selection in 1963. But he never suited up for the Browns, because the San Diego Chargers chose Sweeney in the first round of that year's AFL Draft at second overall. Starting in 1964, Sweeney was a Pro Bowler every year through 1972. He helped the Chargers win an AFL title and concluded his 13-year pro career with a pair of seasons in Washington. In all, Sweeney started 167 games.

90 men have been drafted 107th overall since 1938. Of those 90, 64 would appear in at least one NFL regular season game. 11 would go on to start in at least 32 or more contests, and Sweeney's the lone 107th overall selection to start in more than 100 career games.

In 1973, the Bears picked defensive back Allan Ellis in the fifth round out of UCLA. He wound up picking off 22 passes in his career, and was selected to the 1977 Pro Bowl. Ellis started 81 games in seven seasons for Chicago, and then six more in his eighth and final NFL season with San Diego in 1981.

The 49ers selected offensive lineman Ted Connolly in the ninth round of the 1954 NFL Draft out of Tulsa. Connolly started 62 games over the next eight season with San Francisco, and was a Pro Bowler in 1961 at right guard. He finished his nine-year NFL career by appearing in 10 more games for the Browns in 1963.