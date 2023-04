Ohio State WR the popular pick for Texans at 12 | Mock Draft Roundup, 6.0 

With just over a week remaining until the 2023 NFL Draft, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the popular choice for Houston at 12th overall.

The Texans own a pair of first-rounders--second and 12th--as part of their 12 selections in this year's NFL Draft. They obtained the 12th pick from the Cleveland Browns in a trade last spring.

Smith-Njigba, who led the Buckeyes with 95 catches for 1,606 yards and nine scores in 2021, was mocked to Houston by 25 of the 53 (47.2%) experts surveyed in the latest round of mock drafts.

After Smith-Njigba, Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness was the next most-popular choice for Houston at 12. Van Ness was mocked to the Texans by eight different experts. Right behind him in seven mock drafts was Clemson defensive lineman Myles Murphy.

In all, 55.6 percent of the most recently-released mock drafts in this survey projected the Texans to take a receiver 12th overall. More than a third (34%) had Houston selecting a defensive lineman.