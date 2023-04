QB gap narrows at 2nd overall choice | Mock Draft Roundup, 6.0

The experts are almost split on which quarterback the Texans will take second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

A month ago, Bryce Young was projected to Houston on nearly 80 percent of mock drafts. In the latest round of mock drafts, 51.9 percent of the mockers had him headed to the Texans.

Young, who won the 2021 Heisman Trophy, was mocked to Houston by 28 of 54 experts, while Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was a Texans' choice in 21 of 54 (38.9 percent) mock drafts.

The only other player who was mocked to Houston by more than one expert was Alabama defensive lineman Will Anderson, Jr.

In all, 50 of the 54 mock drafts surveyed had the Texans taking a quarterback.

The Texans have 12 picks in this year's NFL Draft, and two of those are first-rounders.

The NFL Draft begins a week from Thursday in Kansas City.

Over the last two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Young played in a combined 27 games, completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 8,200 yards. He tossed a combined 79 touchdowns and just 12 picks in that two-year window.