Position Breakdowns: Linebackers

Wallow's injury opened the way for Hansen in 2022 to step into the void and become a significant player on this defense, especially in the second half of the season. He made, arguably, the most significant defensive play of the year when he stripped Derrick Henry of the football in the fourth quarter in the Texans win in Nashville last year. During OTA/minicamp this year, he was hard to miss as he was all over the field. If he can stay healthy, as he was last year, he's going to find a way to make an impact for this 2023 Texans defense.