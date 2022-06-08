Proud Pie receives Small Business Boost from Texans & Amegy Bank

Jun 07, 2022 at 11:28 PM
Houston Texans Staff

In 2020, the Houston Texans and Amegy Bank created the Small Business Boost program, which supports local small businesses in the Houston community. Over the past two years this program has awarded 12 small businesses with grants totaling $40,000. This year, the program will continue to support small businesses making a positive impact on the community by awarding 5 more Small Business Boost grants worth $5,000 each. Nominations will be open from February 1, 2022 through October 31, 2022.

Proud Pie isn't just serving up delicious treats. The Katy-area pie shop is pumping thousands of dollars back into the community, too. The delicious combo of tasty pies and a willingness to help those around them made the family-owned and operated business a natural choice for the latest Amegy Small Business Boost.

"We are so excited to have won this grant and to be working alongside the Houston Texans and Amegy Bank," Proud Pie owner Scott Chapman said. "This type of recognition means the world to us and that our hard work and resilience has paid off."

In 2016, Proud Pie opened and began serving the Katy area from it's 3522 South Mason Road location. A second retail operation will soon open in the CityCentre area of Houston. Everything baked at Proud Pie is made from scratch, with zero additives or preservatives.

"We use all butter in our crust and real whipped cream on our cream topped pies," Chapman said.

In 2021 alone, Proud Pie helped raise nearly $50,000 for charity, spreading the donations across multiple worthy organizations.

Nominate a small business to win next month's boost from Amegy Bank and the Texans here.

📸 | Proud Pie receives the Small Business Boost

The Houston Texans and Amegy Bank recognized Proud Pie, a Katy bakery where all pies are baked from scratch with no additives or preservatives using small batches, who dedicates time and resources to helping the community.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.
An image from the May 26, 2022 Small Business Boost event at Proud Pie in Houston, TX.

