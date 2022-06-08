Proud Pie receives Small Business Boost from Texans & Amegy Bank

Proud Pie isn't just serving up delicious treats. The Katy-area pie shop is pumping thousands of dollars back into the community, too. The delicious combo of tasty pies and a willingness to help those around them made the family-owned and operated business a natural choice for the latest Amegy Small Business Boost.

"We are so excited to have won this grant and to be working alongside the Houston Texans and Amegy Bank," Proud Pie owner Scott Chapman said. "This type of recognition means the world to us and that our hard work and resilience has paid off."

In 2016, Proud Pie opened and began serving the Katy area from it's 3522 South Mason Road location. A second retail operation will soon open in the CityCentre area of Houston. Everything baked at Proud Pie is made from scratch, with zero additives or preservatives.

"We use all butter in our crust and real whipped cream on our cream topped pies," Chapman said.