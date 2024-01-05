Got a question about the Texans?

Life in general?

Drew Dougherty's your guy.

He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking HERE.

Putnam Ruggovich: Dear Drew, The Texans got HOSED. Why is Laremy Tunsil the only Pro Bowler? I'm so angry I just bruised sheetrock in my dining room and now I gotta hang another painting to cover it up.

DD: Sorry about the interior decorating you'll have to do. I agree: the Texans have a lot of players deserving of the Pro Bowl.

Tunsil got his fourth nod, while six others—quarterback C.J. Stroud, fullback Andrew Beck, wide receiver Nico Collins, defensive ends Jonathan Greenard and Will Anderson, Jr. and cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr.—were named as alternates.

Remember: it's a combo of fan, coaches and player votes. The Texans played every game this year until this final one, at noon. Without the benefit of prime time games, a lot of those voters never got to really see them.

That'll change next year and in the years to come.

Brent Deskin: Dear Drew, What uniforms are the Texans wearing at Indianapolis?

DD: They'll wear the Liberty White jerseys and Deep Steel Blue pants, with the normal Deep Steel Blue helmet. If they don't play a road playoff game, this will be the final time they'll wear that combo. The new uniforms will be unveiled in late April, during the week of the NFL Draft.

Ariel Alameda: Dear Drew, Hey Drew. What has been your favorite C.J. moment this season?

DD: I won't use the "That's like asking which one is my favorite child" joke, but it sorta feels the same. I'll give you a list, in no particular order: meeting him after he was drafted in Kansas City, the Tampa Bay finish at NRG Stadium, the heroics in Cincinnati, and the blowouts of Jacksonville and Pittsburgh.