Rookie OL Juice Scruggs building connection w/QB C.J. Stroud

The center-quarterback connection is an important relationship in football.

According to Texans offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, it's off to a good start with C.J. Stroud.

Following the second practice of Texans Rookie Minicamp, Scruggs met with the media on Saturday inside NRG Stadium. The Penn State product is "ready to compete" and to "do whatever I need to do" for his new team, and he's spent a lot of time learning Houston's scheme and playbook.

But in pairing up with Stroud, Scruggs explained the simple approach the duo have taken in their first few days together as teammates.

"Really just talking and getting to know each other," Scruggs said. "Talking about backgrounds, talking about life."

Scruggs played center for the Nittany Lions and will compete for that spot on the Texans with veteran Scott Quessenberry and fellow rookie Jarrett Patterson, amongst others. He said, however, when the talk turns to the work ahead on the field and in the film room, Stroud's impressive.

"When we start talking football, you can see why he was picked so high because his knowledge is crazy," Scruggs said.

Linking up on the professional level with a former Big 10 rival has been eye-opening for Scruggs.

"We had some crazy battles with Ohio State," Scruggs said. "Just to be able to meet him, how humble he is and how passionate he is about this game, I'm excited to work with him. I'm just trying to build that relationship and get that chemistry going."