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Takeaways from Second Round Pick DT Kayden McDonald's post-selection press conference 

Apr 24, 2026 at 09:35 PM
Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (98) reacts during an NCAA college football game against Purdue, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (98) reacts during an NCAA college football game against Purdue, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Former Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald wore his heart on his sleeve from the moment his name was called. Selected by the Houston Texans with the No. 36 overall pick after the team traded up in the second round, McDonald made clear in his post-draft media availability that he views this as just the beginning.

"I came from nothing and this is crazy to me," McDonald said. "I'm still emotional."

McDonald said the Texans' belief in him throughout the pre-draft process played a major role in the moment's weight. He pointed to conversations with Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and Executive Vice President/General Manager Nick Caserio as key factors in his confidence that Houston was the right fit.

"Once I knew that, I knew [they] were coming to get me," McDonald said.

McDonald said DeMeco Ryans' film-driven approach stood out during his pre-draft visit to Houston.

"Coach Ryans, like he said, he's really into watching the film. He's a big film guy," McDonald said. "He just seen what I can do from the inside. And like I said, we already got the pieces on the outside. Adding me is going to be special. It's going to be really hard to score on us."

The former Buckeye referenced fellow Ohio State product Tommy Togiai, who is already on the Texans' defensive line, noting that Houston's coaching staff compared the two players.

"There's a guy named Tommy Togiai on the D-line. And he went to Ohio State and they said I remind them of him," McDonald said. "They just want me to go attack. They don't want me to react. They want me to go get it. That's what I'm going to do. That's what I do best."

McDonald was the last player remaining in the green room in Pittsburgh after going unselected on Night 1, but he said he never let the wait shake his confidence.

"I knew I was going to go early day two," he said. "Can't be down on yourself. All you need to do is get your foot in the door. And that's what I did. And now it's just go time."

When asked about the fire that has fueled his career — from lightly recruited rotational player to unanimous 2025 All-American and 2025 Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year — McDonald did not hold back.

McDonald also spoke about joining a Texans defense that already features DE Danielle Hunter and DE Will Anderson Jr. on the line, along with more standout players behind them, all committed to the team's style of play.

"You just named off straight dogs," McDonald said. "That defense. I'm telling you, we ready. I don't really got too much to say."

He described himself as a physical, tone-setting player and noted that at just 21 years old, he believes there is significant room for growth — particularly as a pass rusher.

"The upside is there. I'm only 21 years old, so I got a little ways to go," McDonald said. "The way I play, I'm a physical player. I set the tone. And I'm available. I'm going to be available."

McDonald closed by committing to doing whatever it takes to help the Texans reach their ultimate goal.

"I'm a young player and I got a lot of untapped potential in me," he said. "I'm going to get better every day."

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