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"This guy's all ball": Caserio's thoughts after Day One of the 2026 Draft

Apr 23, 2026 at 11:47 PM
Rutledge, Keylan-08
Danny Karnik/Danny Karnik

The Houston Texans traded up two spots with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night to select Georgia Tech G Keylan Rutledge with the 26th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and Executive Vice President and General Manager Nick Caserio gave clear answers on why he made the move.

"Toughness, violence, physicality," Caserio said at the podium after the pick. "The guy wants to step on your throat on every play, which I would say sort of embodies what our football team is about. The way we play. Intense. Violent. Physical. We're going to run the football this year."

The Texans had strong conviction in Rutledge before draft night. In four or five internal grading categories related to makeup and character, Caserio said the scouting staff identified only one player in the entire draft class who earned the marks Rutledge did.

"We didn't talk to him at the Combine because we didn't need to," Caserio said. "Just put the tape on. Watch the guy play."

Rutledge began his college career at Middle Tennessee State before transferring to Georgia Tech, where he became a two-time First Team All-ACC selection under head coach Brent Key. He also overcame a car accident and a serious foot injury along the way.

"Talk about a transfer up," Caserio said. "He didn't start at the biggest program. Nobody's ever heard of the program he started at, and then he went to Georgia Tech and made an impact. That speaks to who he is as an individual, his mindset. It really is emblematic of what this program, the foundation, the principles that [Texans Head Coach] DeMeco [Ryans] talks about, that I talk about, that the players talk about — that we want to have in our players."

Caserio also praised the program Brent Key has built at Georgia Tech, noting the Yellow Jackets won nine games and knocked off teams few expected them to beat. "We got a lot of respect for their program," he said. "Coach Key's a former offensive lineman. Big Red is emblematic of what you saw tonight."

As for where Rutledge will line up — guard, center, or some combination — Caserio was straightforward.

"Where's he going to play? Who the hell knows," he said with a grin. "We'll figure out who the best five guys are and put the group out there that we think is going to help us the most."

While other first-round picks celebrated in packed rooms full of family, friends, and cameras, Rutledge spent the evening in an Airbnb with his wife.

"You see somebody's other draft party — it's like a circus," Caserio said. "This guy's all ball. All football. Doesn't really care about anything else. Wants to punch people in the mouth. Yep, that works here."

The Texans head into Day Two holding picks at No. 38 and No. 59.

"We'll be back at the drawing board tomorrow," he said. "Try to take advantage of our opportunities with those picks."

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